Holiday markets on Dec. 18 in Downtown Kenosha

KENOSHA — There will be two indoor holiday markets on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Downtown Kenosha:

The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

Visitors will find "more than 30 specialty vendors, featuring holiday arts and crafts, holiday foods to take home and enjoy (or share), fresh local foods to prepare at home for holiday meals and gift items of all kinds including handcrafted goods, soaps and body care, dog treats, home decor and more," according to market officials.

The holiday market is located in "The Stella's beautiful ballroom, decked out for the holiday, with picturesque views and a festive, holiday atmosphere."

Live music will be performed by Indigo Canyon. Food, adult beverages and hot chocolate will be available at the bar.

Also, raffle baskets will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Shalom Center.

Bonus: Santa Claus will visit with children (and adults) from 9 a.m. to noon in The Cafe inside The Stella on Saturday.

Note: The market normally takes place on Saturdays at the Kenosha Union Club. There will NOT be a market on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

The Kenosha Public Market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in two Downtown locations: the Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., with a full bar and downstairs lounge, and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. Vendors will be in the music room. (Use the entrance on Seventh Avenue.)

The holiday edition of the weekly market features "gift, food, art and crafts, and health and wellness vendors," according to market officials.

At the market, Mrs. Claus will be at The Vault from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help children write letters to Santa Claus and send them in a magic mailbox.

Note: The market normally takes place on Saturdays at the Vault. There will NOT be a market on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

