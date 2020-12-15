Holiday shows move online this year

Racine Theatre Guild shows
The Racine Theatre Guild is putting together two virtual holiday events this month, which can be watched from home:
Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays
Livestream premiere: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18
Available On-Demand to watch any time: Dec. 19-31
The concert will be “filled with new and old favorites. Tune in for songs such as ‘Count Your Blessings,’ ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ ‘Greatest Gift of All’ and ‘Hard Candy Christmas.’”
Under the direction of Rob Kroes, these songs will be performed by singers including Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Greg Berg, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Catherine Harris, Charlie Harris, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Rob Kroes, Jennifer Larsen, Ashley Mulder, Dana Roders and Brian Schalk. The concert will be filmed and edited by Michael Steinbach of Bach Photography.
Tickets are $15 for individuals or $25 for household viewing. Audience members can purchase tickets for the premiere livestream or choose to view the production on-demand. Tickets can be purchased online through www.racinetheatre.org. Call 262-633-4218 or stop by the box office Tuesdays and Thursdasy from noon to 4 p.m. for more information.
Packy’s Holiday Special: The Grinch Who Stole Christmas
Livestream premiere: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21
Available On-Demand to watch any time on YouTube: Dec. 22-31
Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot, will host “acky’s Holiday Special virtually. Packy and his friends will be using Zoom “to help create an online show full of fun, laughter and jokes” through a reader’s theater performance of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the beloved story of the green grouch who learns the true meaning of the holiday season.
The premiere performance will be livestreamed through Facebook free of charge, but donations will be accepted to support the Racine Children’s Theatre and Racine Theatre Guild. The performance will also be available on YouTube to watch any time from Dec. 22-31.
The cast includes Saniah Carter, Bree Cuthbertson, A.J. Garcia-Malacara, Ben Johnson, Julian Mayfield, Anika Pachniak, Alaina Prochniak, Loghan Simonsen, Ryan Simonsen, Leah Starks, Marianna Wood and Paolo Wood.
More shows to stream
- “A Christmas Carol”
Milwaukee Rep production
Streaming: Through Dec. 24
Tickets: Free to stream at www.MilwaukeeRep.com (register on the website to receive a free link)
Details: This is a never-before-seen recording of Mark Clements’ 2016 adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" from the historic Pabst Theater.
- “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”
Milwaukee Rep production
Streaming: Through Dec. 24
Tickets: $20 (per household) at www.MilwaukeeRep.com
Details: This is a fully realized production of "Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, starring Lee E. Ernst and with an original soundscape by Dan Kazemi, directed by Mark Clements is available to stream. This one-man show stars Ernst, a Milwaukee theater veteran who has played close to 100 roles at the Milwaukee Rep. The show was originally slated to run in the Quadracci Powerhouse, but in-person performances were canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Note: The purchase of a ticket or a donation to the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign helps keep artists and staff employed while the theater heads into its 10th month of being closed due to COVID-19.
- “Peter Pan — A Musical Adventure”
Chicago Shakespeare’s Courtyard Theater
Streaming: Dec. 19-Jan. 1
Tickets: Free to stream at www.chicagoshakes.com
Details: The 80-minute show will be free to stream on-demand. It was filmed by multiple cameras in front of a live audience in Chicago’s Courtyard Theater.
- “Hip Hop Nutcracker”
Milwaukee’s Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Streaming: Dec. 18-19
Tickets: Start at $20 at www.marcuscenter.org
Details: A holiday mash-up for the whole family, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” was recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The show is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music.
