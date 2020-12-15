Holiday shows move online this year

Details: This is a fully realized production of "Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, starring Lee E. Ernst and with an original soundscape by Dan Kazemi, directed by Mark Clements is available to stream. This one-man show stars Ernst, a Milwaukee theater veteran who has played close to 100 roles at the Milwaukee Rep. The show was originally slated to run in the Quadracci Powerhouse, but in-person performances were canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Note: The purchase of a ticket or a donation to the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign helps keep artists and staff employed while the theater heads into its 10th month of being closed due to COVID-19.