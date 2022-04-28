Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (April 28-May 5, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

She's so glad we had this time together ...

Carol Burnett -- a true comedy icon who celebrated her 89th birthday on Tuesday -- comes to Milwaukee's Riverside Theater for what she calls "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection." Like she did at the opening of her CBS comedy sketch show for so many years, Burnett will take questions from the audience. There will also be video clips from her long-running "The Carol Burnett Show," which ran for 11 seasons and averaged 30 million viewers each week. “I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” Burnett said. "I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes." The show is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $55-$175 at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Waking up to music

We've got to hand it to Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers. Not only are the musicians donating their time to perform at Pancake Day, but they're getting up early -- VERY early -- for the gig. The band starts playing at 7 a.m. Saturday at the daylong fundraiser, which moves to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant. Pancake Day is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30. The music continues all day, along with the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, with sausage links and a beverage. Tickets are $8 in advance at vendors throughout Racine, or $10 at the door; free for children age 4 and younger. Proceeds will go back into the community, with an emphasis on programs for young people.

Fun at the movies

It's been a rough couple years for movie theaters, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing their doors to close. But fans have been going back to the movies again, and as we get closer to summer, business should keep increasing. Plus, we have some fun choices: the animated movie "The Bad Guys," about a gang of crooked animals, has a Quentin Tarantino-for-kids vibe, and Nicolas Cage plays a gonzo version of himself in the comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” (Real-life Cage is pretty gonzo, too, but it's a fun concept). Coming soon are Universal’s “Minions: Rise of Gru” and Walt Disney Co.’s “Lightyear” — the first Pixar film opening in theaters in two years. Bring on the popcorn and don't skimp on the "butter."

Geeking out

“May the Fourth Be With You” on “Star Wars” Day. This holiday, which comes up every year on May 4th, is the perfect excuse to watch your favorite “Star Wars” film again and/or challenge your friends and family members to a friendly “Star Wars” trivia contest. On Disney+, you can stream enough "Star Wars" material to get you through a voyage around nearest star system. We do hope you at least get up and walk around periodically while watching all these “Star Wars” sagas. We wouldn't want you looking like Jabba the Hutt.

Sweet treats

We just finished our lemon-flavored KitKat bars -- an Easter season special -- and here comes another limited-edition flavor: Blueberry Muffin KitKat bars. The candy "pairs blueberry and cake batter notes with graham cookie pieces for a fruity crunch" (according to the food scientists behind the latest variation). The best part? No baking required!

Reliving our youth

Air Supply -- the Australian duo of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell (yes, a Russell connection) who had a string of soft rock hits in the early '80s -- is performing May 5 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. (Our teenage heart goes wild!) Their hits include "All Out of Love," "Even the Nights Are Better" and "Two Less Lonely People in the World." Over their career, the two had eight Top 10 hits and three platinum albums. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45-$85 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Is it wrong that we can still sing all their songs by heart?

