Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec.16-23, 2021)

The Peanuts gang

It's not Christmas until we've spent some quality time with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus and Lucy. The classic 1965 Peanuts TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — which aired for decades on ABC — will be shown Sunday evening. Here's the best part: It's on FREE TV but for one night only, airing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 on Milwaukee's PBS, Channel 10.

Jazzy Charlie Brown!

The best part of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is that jazz score by the Vince Guaraldi Trio. To hear the music performed live by The Commercialists, head to Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom on Dec. 23. It will make you forget all about those Christmas cards you forgot to mail. For more details, go to pabsttheatergroup.com. Other holiday shows in Milwaukee: A Motown Christmas on Friday and Martina McBride's Christmas show on Sunday, both at the Riverside Theater.

Special holiday foods

We don’t know why a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup tastes better when it’s shaped like a Christmas tree, but we don't question it. Same goes for other seasonal treats like snowflake-shaped Ritz crackers and those gingerbread Oreo cookies. Gobble up those holiday goodies while they’re here. And here’s the best part: Calories don’t count from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2.

Summer dreamin’

Sure, the days are still getting shorter, but we know the sun will shine next summer. Need more incentive to dream of warmer days? Summerfest has announced country singer Jason Aldean will open the 2022 Big Gig, performing on June 23. Tickets go on sale Friday. For more details, go to summerfest.com.

More football

The NFL has expanded this week, with two Saturday games. If you need a break from holiday errands Saturday, tune in the Raiders at the Browns at 3:30 p.m. or the Patriots at the Colts at 7:15 p.m. (That game comes with its own Grinch in the form of New England coach Bill Belichick.) Both games are on the NFL Network, however, so those of us without premium cable channels will have to get back to stringing up those Christmas lights.

A new Spider-Man movie!

Our Spidey senses are tingling just thinking about “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Tom Holland is back for more fun as our favorite web slinger/high school student. A review of the movie is on Page 19.

