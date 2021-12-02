Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec. 2-9, 2021)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Jimmy Stewart!

Even after 75 years, we can't get enough of the classic Christmas movie "It's a Wonderful Life." Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, who discovers a new appreciation for his small-town life after spending time with a heavenly visitor. Every time you watch this movie, an angel gets its wings. Or something like that. "It's a Wonderful Life" airs at 7 Saturday night, Dec. 4, on NBC. Bonus: No streaming required.

Twisted holiday fun

For a different — VERY different — holiday tale, head to Milwaukee's Marcus Center for Second City's holiday show "It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life." The comedians of the famed improv troupe take aim at "the things we lovingly loathe about the holiday season." Dec. 2-4 in Vogel Hall. Go to marcuscenter.org for tickets (starting at $45) and more details.

Ice, ice baby

'Tis the season to get outside and start gliding. The City of Kenosha has opened ice skating rink — not for us, we have weak ankles — with free skating from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (depending on the weather, of course). The Downtown 32-by-60-foot rink is located outside City Hall, in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Free skates an be checked out at the Skate Hut 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Holiday kringle

Those creative elves at O&H Danish Bakery have added a new holiday kringle to its lineup. The Christmas Fudge Kringle takes its name from the "Oh, fuuuudge ..." scene in “A Christmas Story.” To celebrate its latest flavor, O&H is hosting a toy drive for Toys for Tots. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, the public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to O&H's Mount Pleasant store, 5910 Washington Ave. During the event, professional photos will be available with Santa and his elf helper on Santa’s sleigh.

Cold water, warm hearts

You'd have to be nuts to jump into the frigid waters of Geneva Lake this weekend, but that's the whole idea behind Freezin for a Reason. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold water from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, off of Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive in Williams Bay. Participants are raising money for Santa Cause, which supports community programs. For more details, go to freezinlakegeneva.org. And if you're in the Lake Geneva area Saturday, stick around for the 46th Annual Electric Christmas Parade, stepping off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 in downtown Lake Geneva. The theme this year is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”

Roasting chestnuts!

We thought it was just a song lyric, but they really will be roasting actual chestnuts over an actual fire at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Somers. The seasonal treat is part of Hawthorn's holiday boutique and bakery, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. For more details, see Page 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.