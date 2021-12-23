Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec.23-30, 2021)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

A fake holiday

Dec. 23 is Festivus — known as "a holiday for the rest of us." The holiday, introduced to the world in an episode of "Seinfeld," is celebrated with an aluminum pole (unadorned) instead of a Christmas tree, a dinner (meatloaf on a bed of lettuce is the traditional choice) and the Airing of Grievances, where each person at the dinner table recounts how the world has disappointed them that year. The celebration ends with Feats of Strength. Enjoy the Festivus festivities, but don't hurt yourself.

It’s still a 'Wonderful Life'

Even after 75 years, we can't get enough of the classic Christmas movie "It's a Wonderful Life." Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, who discovers a new appreciation for his small-town life. Every time you watch this movie, an angel gets its wings, but what we really want to know: Is Zuzu short for something? Is it a nickname? It seems like George and Mary Bailey would pick a more traditional name for their daughter. "It's a Wonderful Life" airs at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve on NBC. Bonus: No streaming required.

Sing, sing a song

The adorable animated film starring singing critters is back for a second helping. This time, Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. But the plot doesn’t matter. It’s all about the music, baby! And you'll hear lots of hits from different artists, performed by elephants, pigs and one very talented gorilla. "Sing 2" is in theaters now.

Last-minute shoppers

Maybe you ordered everything online months ago, but some of us still find ourselves short on a gift for our spouse (he’s impossible to buy for!) and must brave the crowded stores in the final hours before Christmas. Remember: There’s no shame in doing all your Christmas shopping at the gas station. Those tiny bottles of 5-Hour Energy make perfect stocking stuffers.

The Racine Zoo

What else is open on Christmas Day, besides Walgreens and Kwik Trip? The Racine Zoo! If you need a break from the mountains of wrapping paper and empty boxes covering the living room floor — or you just need some fresh air — pile the kids into the car and head to the zoo for its drive-thru light show Wonderland of Lights. Open 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 and younger. racinezoo.org.

Homegrown bands

Enjoy Wisconsin favorites The BoDeans and The Gufs, performing together Dec. 29 at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. What better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve Eve Eve than with a double-bill show in a gorgeous theater? Tickets are $45-$55 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.

