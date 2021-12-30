Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Dec. 30-Jan. 6)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Three cheers for Bacon!

Before we plunge into the madness that is January dieting, we pause to mark National Bacon Day on Dec. 30. It's the perfect way to celebrate New Year's Eve Eve by adding bacon to all your meals, from a bacon-and-eggs breakfast plate to a BLT for lunch and a bacon milkshake chaser after dinner. Remember: No calorie counting until Jan. 1 ... or, more likely, mid-January.

A wild time

This is a great time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. The zoo’s cold-weather animals are more active in the winter months, and visitors can warm up inside the animal buildings. And make sure to visit the zoo’s newest additions, cheetahs Minnie and Mila. The two sisters, who are 4 years old, arrived from the Caldwell Zoo in Texas and are settling into their new outdoor habitat. Bonus: Admission is free for everyone Dec. 30 and 31 (though parking is still $15). The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Jan. 1. For more details, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

Hoops action

Head to Fiserv Forum to see some basketball superstars not named the Milwaukee Bucks. The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are once again spending New Year’s Eve in our sister city to the north, continuing a long-standing Milwaukee tradition. Tickets start at $23 (plus fees) for the 1 and 6 p.m. events. www.Ticketmaster.com.

Jumping into 2022

Why not start off the new year with a nice cool dip into Lake Michigan? You can “Splash and Dash” with Racine’s Polar Plunge, at noon on Jan. 1 at Racine's North Beach. The event raises money for local Racine charities. There is no cost to “plunge,” but participants are encouraged to gather pledges for the event. For more details, go to www.splashanddashracine.com. In Kenosha, Dan Vaccaro of Diver Dan’s Scuba Center has been organizing the annual “Polar Bear Plunge” for several years. If you’re planning on getting wet, be at Simmons Island Beach about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the 11 a.m. plunge. “Plungers” should wear something to cover their feet and bring something warm to wear when they get out of the water.

Partying at home

We like nothing better than ringing in the new year with our pals, including Ryan Seacrest, Jason Aldean, Hoda Kotb and Miley Cyrus. The best part? We don't have to wear shoes (or pants!) and the line for the restroom is mercifully short all evening. Networks celebrate New Year's Eve with televised celebrations. Among the offerings are “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” with Aldean and other performers, at 7 and 10:30 p.m. on CBS; “2021: It’s Toast!” with hosts Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, at 7 p.m. on NBC; “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022,” at 7, 9 and 10:30 p.m. on ABC; and “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” at 9:30 p.m. on NBC with “SNL’s” Pete Davidson joining as co-host. Remember: Go easy on the Champagne and tip your waitstaff.

