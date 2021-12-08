Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec. 9-16, 2021)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Christmas cheer!

Who doesn't love a bit of holiday celebrating? And if it comes with a twist of lime or an olive in your glass, that's a bonus! The Kenosha Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Holiday Cheer Crawl through Saturday. Here's how it works: You purchase a "Holiday Cheer Passport" for $20 (or two for $30) and use it to enjoy special prices on food and drinks at participating Downtown Kenosha pubs and restaurants. For details, go to kenoshaareachamber.com/crawl/

Have yourself a brassy little Christmas ...

It isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard a brass band performing traditional carols. Luckily for us, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing two free holiday concerts in Racine on consecutive Wednesdays: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For more about the programs, see Page 4.

Christmas cream puffs!

Go on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs. The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and Candy Cane Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today-Saturday (Dec. 9-11) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12). The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. Ordering in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com is recommended. Here's a ho, ho, ho bonus: Santa and Mrs. Claus are handing out cream puffs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lions and Packers and Bears, oh my!

It’s Rivalry Sunday Part II when the Chicago Bears travel north to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. If Aaron Rodgers starts yelling "I own you!" again, it will be a long night for the visitors from Illinois. The game airs 7:20 p.m. on NBC. Oh, and about those Lions: They finally notched a victory this season and are looking for their second win Sunday at Denver. That games starts at 3:05 p.m., airing on Fox. As we said at the top of this item, “Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my!”

Holiday movies, the cheesier the better

This year, more than 50 new holiday TV movies will air on various channels, mostly on Hallmark and Lifetime. And there's nothing better when you need a break from untangling those lights or looking for the gift wrapping tape. (Who used it last?) Our favorite title this year is “A Dickens of a Holiday!” In typical cable Christmas movie fashion, a small-town gal hooks up with a famous former classmate. Who can resist that? "Dickens" debuts 7 p.m. Friday night (Dec. 10) on the Hallmark Channel. Enjoy it with a mug of your favorite warm beverage and a plate piled high with cookies.

Rita Moreno!

Here's a fitting 90th birthday present for the show business legend: After winning an Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 movie "West Side Story," Moreno is back in Steven Spielberg's new take on the Leonard Bernstein musical. After telling the director she wouldn't show up for a brief cameo in the film, Spielberg assured Moreno that he had a "real role" for her. Happy birthday to a true Hollywood survivor, who shows the world it's never too late to put on your dancing shoes. A review of the film is on Page 19.

