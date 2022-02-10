Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Feb. 10-17, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Comedy on the fly

Comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood -- known to audiences around the world from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?" improv show -- are bringing their "Scared Scriptless Tour" to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., tonight. Audience members will be invited to take part as the two create a show on stage. Mochrie told us the key to improv comedy is being a good listener, which leaves a lot of us out of the game! 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Tickets are $30-$60 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Throwback romance

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in the new film "Marry Me," which feels like a nostalgic take on the classic rom-com. Lopez plays a famous pop singer (no stretch there!) who impulsively marries a fan (Wilson). While this would never work in real life, we have a feeling they are headed to a happy ending. The film opens Friday in theaters and streaming on Peacock, so you can watch at home while balancing a pint of ice cream on your lap.

One Super Weekend

Good thing it's going to be frigid this weekend because there's a lot to keep us glued to a TV set. Not only is the Super Bowl on Sunday -- with the surprising Cincinnati Bengals taking on the superstar-packed Los Angeles Rams -- but the Winter Olympics are heading into the second week of competition. (And we still don't quite understand the insanity that is called "skeleton." Weren't we told to never go head-first on a sled?) Bonus: Kenosha's own Trae Waynes — a Bradford High School football star and 2015 first-round NFL draft pick — plays with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Super Bowl and the Olympics air on NBC, but you already knew that.

Puppy love!

Forget about the football action on Sunday for a moment and revel, instead, in the cuteness that will reign at this year's Puppy Bowl. Some 118 adorable pups will take part in the event, which showcases animal shelters and the furry residents in need of homes. This year, Team Ruff and Team Fluff -- with coaches Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg -- meet in “Puppy Bowl XVIII,” airing for three hours on Animal Planet and Discovery+, starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Just try to resist Benny, a wheelchair-using Labradoodle, or Pongo, a deaf Dalmatian.

Be a sweetheart

Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, so be extra nice that day. Kindness can take many forms, from shoveling your neighbor’s driveway to bringing your co-worker a cup of their favorite coffee. Remember our motto: Live every day like it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day!

