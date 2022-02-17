Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Feb. 17-24, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Letting your hair down

Hairball — the '80s tribute band and NOT what your cat coughed up — brings its show to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. The group promises a "night of spectacular hair metal bliss." The show re-creates some of the greatest "hair bands" of the 1980s, complete with makeup and costume changes, confetti and pyrotechnics. And there will be smoke machines, of course! You'll hear hits by bands such as KISS, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Poison and Van Halen. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18. Tickets are $25 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Remember: You're not as young as you were back in the day, so bring some earplugs.

A toast to Pluto!

Friday is Drink Wine Day, a great way to kick off the weekend. But wait, there's more! Drink Wine Day pairs well with Pluto Day. (Not Mickey Mouse's dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system with nine planets in it. Then one day, the powers that be decided designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a "dwarf planet." So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed.

Dino-mite

Have we learned NOTHING from those "Jurassic Park" movies about the dangers of mixing it up with dinosaurs? The "Dinosaur World Live" show comes to Milwaukee's Pabst Theater Sunday, promising "dangers and delights." Audience members will "join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs." Kids (and adults) will see such dinosaur superstars as Tyrannosaurus rex, a Triceratops and a Segnosaurus. 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the theater. Tickets are $25-$55 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Drink up and donate

Margarita Day (on Feb. 22) perks up an otherwise nondescript Tuesday in February. You can take this unofficial holiday with a grain or salt (or two) and also give something back to the community. That day, $1 from every regular price margarita sold at El Camino Kitchen, La Fogata Mexican Grill and Waterfront Warehouse will be donated to the Kenosha County Food Bank. It's part of this year's Kenosha Restaurant Week promotions. For more details, see our story on Page 3 and log on at visitkenosha.com.

The sport of kings

Curling is Cool Day, celebrating a Scottish game developed in the 1500s, rolls around on Feb. 23. Which is perfect timing, seeing as the sport is enjoying a prominent role at the Winter Olympics. Curling involves launching a stone on ice and sweeping the ice in its path as it attempts to land on a target and dislodge your competitors’ rocks. To try the sport yourself, visit the Racine Curling Club, racinecurlingclub.com.

