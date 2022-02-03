Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Feb. 3-10, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Carbs and canines

Here's a chance to combine our love for animals and pasta: Safe Harbor Humane Society’s annual “Spay-ghetti” dinner is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kenosha's Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. In addition to all-you-can-eat spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and dessert, there will be raffles, games and a bake sale. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger. All funds raised go to care for the animals at Safe Harbor. For more details or to volunteer, go to the group’s Facebook page.

Summer dreamin’

We just started February, with its promise of gray, cold days, but we know summer is coming. Need more incentive to dream of warmer days? Summerfest has announced genre-bending artist Halsey ("If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power") will perform July 2 at the 2022 Big Gig. Tickets go on sale Friday. For more details, go to summerfest.com.

Trivial pursuits

We relish any chance we get to look smart ... or at least coherent. Hopefully, we'll know at least a few answers during the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship, which starts airing in prime time on ABC Tuesday night. Mayim Bialik is the host for a college national championship that doesn't hinge on your ability to run a deep fade route. Tune in at 7 p.m. Feb. 8.

Puppet fun

If you've ever watched the classic TV sitcom "The Golden Girls" and wondered: Would this be better with puppets? — this show is for you. "That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody," which pays homage to the late '80s show about four older women sharing a Miami home (and copious amounts of cheesecake), comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Sunday night. Tickets are $30-$50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Valentine cream puffs!

Score some points with your sweetie by grabbing some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs. The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, Feb. 11-14. We're telling you now to save you a few bucks: Order by Feb. 7 to shave $2 off the cost of a three-pack or six-pack. Order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.