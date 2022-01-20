Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 20-27, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Cuteness overload

Jan. 20 is Penguin Awareness Day, but isn't that every day? You can celebrate your love of penguins by meeting some of these wonderful animals. The Brookfield Zoo near Chicago hosts Penguins Encounters at 2 p.m. weekdays (plus 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday). You must sign up in advance at czs.org/PenguinEncounters.

Not to be outdone: It's Squirrel Appreciation Day on Friday. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts outside for our furry friends.

Saturday night football

Now the NFL Playoffs really start: Our own Green Bay Packers are hosting the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on Fox as Aaron Rodgers tries to finally beat the one team he hasn't been able to knock off in the playoffs.

Even better than a revenge game, however, is a kringle.

And this isn't just any kringle: Racine's O&H Danish Bakery has a Frozen Tundra Kringle, filled with cream cheese and dark chocolate "tundra chunks." Enjoy a slice every time the Packers score. And if they lose? Bury your feelings under a thick layer of creamy icing.

An all-star night

Madison's Steely Dane band -- a tribute to Steely Dan, if you hadn't figured that out already -- performs Friday night in Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. The band features two Kenosha natives (Al Falaschi and Courtney Larsen) in its lineup and, for this show, will also be joined by guest vocalists calling themselves "the Milwaukee All-Stars." For more about the show, see our story on Page 14.

Is it hot in here?

Hip-hop artist Nelly -- a three-time Grammy winner who first hit the big time back in 2000 with his smash debut album, "Country Grammar" -- performs Thursday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill.

The rapper, whose hits include "Hot in Herre" and "Work It," is one of the best-selling rap/hip-hop artists of all time.

He enjoys collaborating with the biggest names in music, including some unlikely pairings like country music's Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line. His current album, "Heartland," continues that crossover success. 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Tickets are $60-$100 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Gettin' Twiggy with it!

You can escape the cold for a few hours by visiting the Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park (inside the Expo Building), with more than 300 boats on display.

And while you may be looking for your next yacht, we're excited to see that Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel is back! The water-loving rodent will be performing Jan. 26-30 during the boat show, which is open Jan. 21-23 and 26-30. For details, go to MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.

