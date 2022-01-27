Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Swedish pop songs

Calling all dancing queens: ABBA Mania — a show celebrating the music of the Swedish supergroup — is performing tonight at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets are $20-$63 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.

Bad romance

In real life, busted relationships are a drag, but as a plot device? Pure gold! Carthage College students are performing the two-person musical "The Last Five Years," starting tonight. The plot tells the story of a failed marriage, from opposing viewpoints and timelines. Add in some terrific songs, and you've got a great evening at the theater. Performances are Jan. 27-29 in the college's Recital Hall. For more details, see our story on Page 11.

Playing in the snow

Two upcoming area festivals — Winterfest in Lake Geneva and Snow Daze in Kenosha — encourage us to brave the cold instead of hunkering down inside. We're trying ... really, we are! (These below-zero days and nights aren't helping.) See our story on Page 4 and get inspired.

Playoff football

No, the Green Bay Packers aren't playing this weekend. But there are reasons to tune in on Sunday. Kenosha's own Trae Waynes — a Bradford High School football star and 2015 first-round NFL draft pick — plays with the Cincinnati Bengals. Waynes has missed most games due to injury troubles, but we're hoping to see him when the surprising Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That game airs at 2 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

Also on Sunday, Bears fans can watch their former kicker Robbie Gould in action ... and wonder why the Bears dumped him. The man with the "Goulden" foot hit two clutch field goals against the Packers last Saturday, which gave Gould the NFL playoff record for most field goal attempts without a miss. Gould and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams. The game airs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

Guess who's back!

The Guess Who — a band boasting a dozen hit songs back in the '70s — performs Sunday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. We're a bit suspicious of a band from Canada scoring a massive hit with a song called "American Woman," but we still enjoy their good vibrations. 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30. Tickets are $35-$70 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Indoor heat

It's not the sexiest Hot Take, but we say a sort prayer of thanks every day to whoever came up with modern heating systems. And bless our hot water heater, too, which makes our post-shoveling warm shower possible. Amen.

