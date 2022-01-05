Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 6-13)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Football. And more football. And still more football.

As much as we love hunkering down with our family during these frigid days, we appreciate the televised distraction offered by the NFL and college football games. The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears wrap up the regular season with games at noon on Sunday (both airing on Fox). For Bears fans, the team's visit to the Minnesota Vikings marks their final game until the summer. The Packers head into the Playoffs after playing the Detroit Lions Sunday.

As for the college action? The Championship Game — 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN — pits the Georgia Bulldogs against the Crimson Tide of Alabama. As if we couldn't see this one coming months ago! Remember: Alabama trounced Georgia on Dec. 4, making this rematch also a grudge match. As for us, no matter who wins or loses, it's one more excuse to eat nachos.

Holiday lights

Thanks to everyone who continues to light up these dark winter nights with twinkling lights covering bushes. We're not just saying this as someone who dreads taking down decorations, though that does!

An art exchange

Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art is hosting its annual Intercollegiate Exchange Show, featuring works by UW-Parkside art students. The show, hosted by Carthage art students, runs Jan. 6-28. The opening reception is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the Carthage gallery. Admission is free. www.carthage.edu/art-gallery.

Downhill action

If you don’t mind the cold, head out to an area hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots in Kenosha County include Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive (across from Carthage College), Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake, and the granddaddy of them all: The massive sledding hill in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers. Racine County also offers some great sledding spots in local parks, including Firemans Park, 9630 Charles St. in Sturtevant; North Beach Park at the lakefront, 100 Kewaunee St.; and Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave. in Burlington.

Bobblehead appreciation

Jan. 7 is Bobblehead Day. Or, as we call it, the most wonderful holiday of the year. Nod your head (several times) if you agree. It's the perfect time to visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. First St. (second floor) in Milwaukee. The venue, which features the world’s largest collection of Bobbleheads, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 (free for kids under age 5). It's free to visit the museum's store, which features an astounding 500-plus bobbleheads and other merchandise. bobbleheadhall.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.