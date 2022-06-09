Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (June 9-16, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Smart AND funny

Add some belly laughs to your weekend with Paula Poundstone, performing Saturday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The comedian — heard regularly on NPR's "Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!" comic quiz show — is known for smart, observational humor with razor-sharp wit and impeccable timing. Don't take our word for it: She was inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame on 2010, and in 2020, Time magazine ranked her HBO special "Cats, Cops and Stuff" among the top five funniest standup specials ever. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 11 show are $35-$57.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Strawberry fields forever

Summer's favorite fruit is getting some love from Wendy's. The fast food chain is introducing a new strawberry Frosty flavor, available through late summer. The fruity frozen treat will temporarily replace the vanilla flavor and join the chocolate Frosty. The cool dessert isn't the only treat Wendy's is adding to the menu this summer — the popular Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is also available for a limited time.

Bark if you love baseball!

The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting "Bark in the Park" on June 15. Well-behaved dogs are welcome at Simmons Field for some baseball action. This is the first of three Bark in the Park games this summer. We also expect to see Bubba, the team’s ballpark dog, at those games. The team is selling a Puppy Pass ($40) that includes tickets for you and your pup for the three Park in the Bark games (June 15, July 14 and Aug. 10), plus extras including a Kingfish leash, bandana and Frisbee. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Dino-mite!

The dinosaurs are back, stomping across the screen in "Jurassic World: Dominion." And they're not the only dinosaurs returning to the franchise. Also back in action are original "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. For those keeping score at home, this is the sixth installment in the "Jurassic Park" family and the third film in the "Jurassic World" trilogy. Got that? Find out more on Page 19.

Polka, polka, polka

Milwaukee’s season of ethnic festivals starts with a big one: Polish Fest is June 10-12 at the Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront. Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings and visits from Poland's Highland Tatra dogs. Just point us in the direction of the Non-Stop Polka Stage. For more details, go to polishfest.org.

Stars and stripes forever

Tuesday is Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. Whether you have the Stars and Stripes waving in the wind on your porch or on a lapel pin, find a way to celebrate Old Glory on June 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.