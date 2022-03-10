Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (March 10-17, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Sunshine!

Daylight saving time officially starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

We assume most folks take care of this on Saturday, moving their clocks FORWARD one hour before going to bed. Or, at our home, within the next few weeks -- or months, when we notice that clock in the living room.

Don't grumble about losing that one hour of sleep, because moving those clocks ahead means longer, brighter days are here. Woo-hoo! Now, we just need it to warm up.

Green partying

Saturday is St. Patrick's Day Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve (that's a lot of eves!) and that means the holiday celebrations begin!

Among your options on Saturday is Downtown Racine's St. Paddy Pub Crawl, from 1 to 7 p.m. Some 20 venues are taking part, with food and drink specials and live music. Also Saturday, the Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its "Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run" and all-day food, music and beer. Remember: Pace yourself; no one likes a sloppy-drunk leprechaun. Find more options in our St. Patrick's Day Guide on Pages 10-11.

Hoop dreams

We pause in our pre-St. Patrick's Day celebrating to bring you Selection Sunday, when the NCAA basketball 2022 March Madness field is announced. Where will our Wisconsin Badgers end up playing?

Once the 68-team tournament is set, feel free to indulge in green beer while feverishly filling out that bracket. Tune into CBS's live selection show at 5 p.m. Sunday and let the madness begin!

Irish tunes

Need some help getting ready for St. Patty's Day? Gaelic Storm is performing at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Friday night. It's a tradition for the band to belt out its Celtic-inspired rock 'n' roll at the Pabst. You know what to expect: drinking songs, sea shanties, furiously strummed instrumentals and sing-along melodies. 8 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $29.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Doing the math

Normally, math and dessert do not mix. Except on March 14. That's Pi Day, so indulge your love for lemon meringue. Here's the scoop: Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, we'll buy you a slice!

State Fair shows

With spring in the air, our thoughts turn to ... cream puffs and a Giant Slide.

It's never too soon to make plans to attend the Wisconsin State Fair, and fair officials have announced some Main Stage performers: comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham performs on Aug. 6, and the “Happy Together” Tour -- featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills -- will perform classic rock hits on Aug. 7. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at WiStateFair.com. All seating is reserved, and each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show. As for cream puffs? Those cost extra!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.