Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (March 3-10, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Menu hacks

McDonald's is having some fun, featuring "menu hacks" that go way beyond "hold the mayo." You can try the "Surf + Turf," which combines a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish. Or maybe you want the "Crunchy Double," which adds Chicken McNuggets (and sauce) to your Double Cheeseburger. The Hash Brown McMuffin is exactly what it sounds like. But if you're very brave, try the "Land, Air & Sea," which is like a McDonald's turducken: a Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish. Just try to get your mouth around all of that!

Loving the earth

March 3 is World Wildlife Day, a time to celebrate the natural world and all its plants and animals. But, really, isn't that EVERY day? For more about this annual celebration, go to wildlifeday.org.

A fun freebie

Winter is a great time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. What's even better ins getting is FREE. The next free admission day this year is Saturday, March 5. And, yes, the zoo scores bonus points for hosting "Free Family Days" on Saturdays, when more people can take advantage of the deal. However, be aware that parking at the zoo will still set you back $15. The Milwaukee County Zoo is home to more than 2,200 animals, representing some 330 species. We doubt you'll see them all in one visit, but it's fun to try. Find out more at milwaukeezoo.org.

The word is ...

Bring your favorite word to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., on March 10. That night, comedian (and podcast host and best-selling author) Adam Carolla will perform his improv show. On stage, he performs standup comedy based on one-word audience suggestions pulled at random. "Adam Carolla Is Unprepared" is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50 at geneseetheatre.com.

Play on!

We couldn't let you go this week without mentioning that Bagpipe Day is coming up on March 10. So all you haters out there just sit back and enjoy the music, especially as we get closer to St. Paddy's Day. Remember: Bagpipers need love, too, no matter how annoying they may be.

