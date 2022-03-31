Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (March 31-April 7, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Beer me!

We don't love this item so much as fear it: Coors Light has released beer-flavored candy. Seriously. In honor of March Madness -- which wraps up April 2 and 4 in New Orleans -- the Colorado-based beer maker put out "Chillollipops." The alcohol-free suckers are crafted to taste like Coors Light (Wait? Coors Light has flavor?) and have a frothy foam top. Naturally, the lollipops come in six-packs. Perhaps all that sugar and "beer" flavor can make you forget all about your busted bracket. If not, there's always beer.

Clash of the titans

And speaking of March Madness: The Final Four features four blue blood college basketball programs: Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova. That Duke-North Carolina game (7:49 p.m. Saturday on TBS) is one for the ages, with one of the sport's great rivalries coming to a head as Coach K retires. The earlier game, Kansas vs. Villanova (5:09 p.m. Saturday on TBS) is no slouch either. It all wraps up with the Championship Game at 8:20 p.m. Monday, also airing on TBS -- for those of us without a ticket to New Orleans. As for the upstart Saint Peter's Peacocks? They'll be watching from home like the rest of us.

Return of the rom-com

Just when you thought every big-screen movie had to star a comic book hero, along comes "The Lost City." The comedy stars Sandra Bullock as an amateur archaeologist-turned-romance novelist (who secretly hates her schmaltzy bestsellers). When she's kidnapped by a nutty billionaire looking for lost treasure, the male model (Channing Tatum) who appears on her book covers sets out to rescue her. With Harry Potter himself (Daniel Radcliffe) playing the villain -- and a scene-stealing Brad Pitt in the mix -- this combo of action, comedy and romance makes for a fun time at the movies.

High holy day for Trekkers

Live long and prosper on First Contact Day, celebrating April 5, 2063, the date in the "Star Trek" universe when Zefram Cochrane first took a flight at speeds in excess of Warp 1 in the Phoenix, alerting the Vulcan race to Earth's entrance into the interstellar community and initiating first contact. Fans get together on this day every year to mark that date. You can celebrate by watching "Star Trek: First Contact" again (or for the first time). And if you've got a Star Fleet uniform hanging in your closet, Tuesday is the day to wear it with pride.

Classic rockers

Night Ranger — a band that was huge in the '80s behind such hits as "Sister Christian" — performs Friday night at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. These guys are no April Fools' Day prank, as they sing their hits, along with new cuts from their latest album, "ATBPO (And the Band Played On)." The show starts at 8 p.m. on April 1. Tickets are $35.50-$210.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Tricky show

If you do want some pranks -- or at least some sleight of hand -- on April Fools' Day, head to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Friday night. Michael Carbonaro, a magician who bills himself as "America’s favorite trickster" is performing his "Lies on Stage" show. 8 p.m. April 1. Tickets are $37.75-$77.75 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

