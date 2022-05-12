Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (May 12-19, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Here comes the sun

You may have noticed it's staying light outside for longer periods of time. The sun is now setting after 8 p.m., for the first time since last August. With more sunshine and warming temperatures, can summer be far behind? Try to get outside as much as you and enjoy these beautiful days (and nights). For ideas on what to do, look through your Get Out & About section every Thursday.

Beating the odds

If you venture forth on Friday, beware of black cats and walking underneath open ladders and, for heaven’s sake, don’t step on a sidewalk crack! We're not REALLY afraid of Friday the 13th (are we?) but why take chances on this day considered to be unlucky? It's also Leprechaun Day on May 13, so maybe those cheerful Irish tricksters can help you ward off any bad luck.

Beer me!

Kenosha’s Craft Beer Week kicks off Saturday with a Launch Party from 2 to 10 p.m. at R’Noggin Brewing Co. featuring this year’s collaboration beer. The special beer is based on a recipe for a Golden Ale released by Pravda Brewery in Ukraine, and a portion of the beer sales proceeds will go to humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. The May 14-22 event takes place at Kenosha's local breweries: Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.; Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave.; Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St.; and R'Noggin Brewing Co., 6521 120th Ave. Coming up: the Craft Beer Week Block Party on May 21, outside Public Craft Brewing Co.

Beer me ... outside!

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, which has a "soft opening" Saturday and Sunday. The biergarten is open noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, with music at 3 p.m. Sunday by Joey Belotti and The Change. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, has its grand opening on Memorial Day Weekend. For more details, check the biergarten's Facebook page.

Power ballads!

Add some soul-searching tunes to your weekend with The Fray, performing Saturday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The Fray -- with hits like "How to Save a Life," and "Over My Head" -- gained a huge following from the get-go, especially after their songs were heard on shows include "Grey's Anatomy," "One Tree Hill" and "Scrubs" in the mid-2000s. Tickets for the 8 p.m. May 14 show are $69-$109 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

