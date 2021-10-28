Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:
Free candy!
Heading into Halloween Weekend, there are several chances to collect candy and other treats at trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treating events. And there’s always the adult version of trick-or-treat: Eating the candy you “bought for the kids.” See Page 7 for trick-or-treating information.
NFL scheduling
The fine folks at the National Football League did a solid for Packers fans. The Cheesehead Team plays tonight, visiting the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, meaning you don’t have to schedule trick-or-treating (or Halloween parties) around a Packers game. That means you have no excuse for not turning on that porch light and handing out candy.
Frosted cookies!
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers is famous for its hand-painted pumpkin characters, but the real draw for generations of area kids (and adults) is the farm’s frosted pumpkin cookies. Don't ask us how many we've eaten this month (we'd never tell the truth anyway). How sweet it is! For more on family Halloween fun, see Page 6.
Scary movies …
… but not for us. If you’re brave enough for horror films, this is your time of year. Two spooky flicks open this weekend: “Antlers,” which is NOT about Santa’s reindeer, and “Last Night in Soho,” which adds a cool London time-traveling vibe to the horror genre. And there's always the classic horror movies with our old friend Count Dracula. See movie reviews on Pages 18-19.
Old folkies
Bob Dylan brings his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre for a Nov. 2 show. For music fans of “a certain age,” this is exciting news. So exciting, in fact, that the show is sold out. That means you need to find out if your brother-in-law has an extra ticket you can score or else go shopping on the dreaded secondary market. Either way, if you can understand a word he says/sings, please let us know.
Trick-or-treating with tigers
The Racine Zoo hosts "Boo at the Zoo" with plenty of Halloween fun on Saturday, including trick-or-treating among the animals and activities for kids. Last year, the monkeys were handing out full-sized candy bars! (We kid, but the lakefront zoo grounds are a great place to stroll around in your princess costume while you collect treats.) See Page 7 for details.