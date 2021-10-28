Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Free candy!

Heading into Halloween Weekend, there are several chances to collect candy and other treats at trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treating events. And there’s always the adult version of trick-or-treat: Eating the candy you “bought for the kids.” See Page 7 for trick-or-treating information.

NFL scheduling

The fine folks at the National Football League did a solid for Packers fans. The Cheesehead Team plays tonight, visiting the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, meaning you don’t have to schedule trick-or-treating (or Halloween parties) around a Packers game. That means you have no excuse for not turning on that porch light and handing out candy.

Frosted cookies!

Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers is famous for its hand-painted pumpkin characters, but the real draw for generations of area kids (and adults) is the farm’s frosted pumpkin cookies. Don't ask us how many we've eaten this month (we'd never tell the truth anyway). How sweet it is! For more on family Halloween fun, see Page 6.

Scary movies …