Hot Takes: What we love this week

Fancy drinks

We don’t like coffee — not even coffee ice cream — but we have to admit, seeing people lug around those those festive Starbucks holiday cups makes us feel warm and toasty inside. It almost makes us want to develop a taste for expensive drinks with “frappe” in the title.

Monday fun day

Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

Who you gonna call?

There’s a new “Ghostbusters” movie opening Friday. Unlike the 2016 all-female edition, this film is a direct sequel to the 1984 comedy, in which paranormal scientists banded together to stop slime-spewing spirits in New York City. Much of the original cast members are back, and the film features the Sexiest Man Alive, too. What can we say? We’ve always had a thing for the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man! See a review of the film on Page 18.

‘Dad joke’ alert!

Jim Gaffigan — the palest man ever to walk the earth — comes to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre for three holiday shows. And we can’t wait. Gaffigan has taken the art of talking about his life as an exasperated middle-aged dad to hilarious heights. Shows are Nov. 24, 26 and 27. Tickets start at $42.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.

Turkey Day Eve

The night before Thanksgiving has become a huge night for socializing, especially for college students back home for the holiday. If you do go out to party, designate a driver and make sure you’re not the person who’s supposed to be up early to get Thanksgiving dinner started. Our live music listing is on Page 12.

Bright lights, big city

Downtown Milwaukee turns on its holiday decorations, with some 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. Tune into WISN-Channel 12 at 6:30 tonight (Nov. 18) for the kick-off celebration. The lights will stay on through Jan. 1 in three Downtown parks: Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square. And head along Wisconsin Avenue for an 18-block stretch of lights. Find out more at milwaukeeholidaylights.com.

