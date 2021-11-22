Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

The Grinch!

We mean the real one, of course. (Don’t even mention that terrible live-action version starring Jim Carrey. It still gives us nightmares.) The beloved 1966 animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — with that incredible music and horror movie icon Boris Karloff voicing the title character — airs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, on NBC. It’s perfect viewing while you polish off a bowl of leftover stuffing. For more holiday TV viewing options, see Page C10.

Football. And more football. And still more football.

As much as we love feasting with our family, we appreciate the televised distraction offered by the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games — the Bears at the Lions (11:30 a.m. on Fox), the Raiders at the Cowboys (3:30 p.m. on CBS) and the Bills at the Saints (7:20 p.m. on NBC). Whenever a political “debate” threatens to start, just turn up the volume and shift the focus to wondering if the woeful Lions can finally get a win this season.

Holiday lights

Thanks to everyone who has been busy stringing lights across gutters and over bushes and setting up lighted reindeer. We appreciate the extra light and festive scenes when we’re out walking our dog after dark or heading home from work. To see some impressive outdoor light shows, head to the Racine Zoo, Jellystone Park in Caledonia or the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Somers. For more on light displays, see Page C5.

Monday night bluegrass

Banjo player Bela Fleck — who has earned 15 Grammys in genres including country, pop, jazz, instrumental, classic and world music — gets back to his roots with his “My Bluegrass Heart” tour. He’s joined by mandolinist Sam Bush, fiddler Stuart Duncan, dobro player Jerry Douglas, bassist Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton on guitar. The best part? The show’s on a Monday night, offering a great way to start the post-Thanksgiving work week. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. Tickets are $35-$65 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com

Holiday craft shows

‘Tis the season for fun shopping outings. If they come with a side of hot cocoa and cookies, all the better! Area Christmas bazaars and craft shows this week include the Rhode Christmas Extravaganza on Friday, Nov. 26, in Downtown Kenosha and “Crafts in the Woods” on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the YMCA Camp MacLean in Burlington. See our calendar of events on Page C9 for more details.

A kids’ movie in theaters

“Encanto” — the latest animated Disney film — is in theaters now, just in time for entertaining bored children. The film, with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame, is set in what the filmmakers call “a fantasy version of Colombia.” It tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal, who is (apparently) the only member of her member without magical powers. Don’t you hate it when your sister can fly and you can’t? A review of the film is on Page C8.

