Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:
The Peanuts gang
It's not Halloween until we've spent some time with Linus in a pumpkin patch, waiting for the Great Pumpkin to appear. The classic 1966 Peanuts TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” — which aired for decades on ABC — will be shown Sunday evening. Here's the best part: It's on FREE TV (no need to figure out your streaming options), airing at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 on PBS, Channel 10.
Halloween houses
Normally, when a ghoul pops out of a tree as we’re walking past, we’re calling 911 or The Ghostbusters. But in October, it’s all part of the seasonal fun. Thanks to everyone who strings up orange lights and sets up fog machines. Next to Snickers bars, the decorations are the best part about Halloween.
Classic rockers
The Violent Femmes and Flogging Molly are performing Friday night (Oct. 22) at Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre, adding some guitar riffs to your holiday. Next to Peanuts TV specials, the best part about Halloween is rockin' out with your high school heroes. The show starts early, at 6:30 p.m., because these rockers aren't getting any younger (and neither are we). General admission tickets are $49.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.
Free candy!
As we head ever closer to Oct. 31, trick-or-treating action is starting to heat up. The Big Candy Day is Halloween, of course, but before that, kids can collect candy during the Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 23, repeating on Oct. 30). More than 40 businesses will be handing out candy and other treats. Go to Page 13 to find out about more family-friendly Halloween activities (and more FREE candy).
Things that go bump in the night
Cobwebs, chainsaws and werewolves. If you're daring enough you can encounter all of this — plus terrifying clowns — at area haunted houses and other spooky places. Look on Page 14 for a roundup of where to find fields of screams near you.
All sports, all the time
Play ball ... any kind of ball. This is that rare time of the sports calendar when you can find all the professional leagues playing — the NFL, NHL, NBA and post-season Major League Baseball — along with high school games and college football. We get winded just trying to keep with all the games. Thank goodness a heaping plate of nachos will fortify us.