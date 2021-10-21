Hot Takes: What we love this week

Free candy!

As we head ever closer to Oct. 31, trick-or-treating action is starting to heat up. The Big Candy Day is Halloween, of course, but before that, kids can collect candy during the Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 23, repeating on Oct. 30). More than 40 businesses will be handing out candy and other treats. Go to Page 13 to find out about more family-friendly Halloween activities (and more FREE candy).

Things that go bump in the night

Cobwebs, chainsaws and werewolves. If you're daring enough you can encounter all of this — plus terrifying clowns — at area haunted houses and other spooky places. Look on Page 14 for a roundup of where to find fields of screams near you.

All sports, all the time

Play ball ... any kind of ball. This is that rare time of the sports calendar when you can find all the professional leagues playing — the NFL, NHL, NBA and post-season Major League Baseball — along with high school games and college football. We get winded just trying to keep with all the games. Thank goodness a heaping plate of nachos will fortify us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.