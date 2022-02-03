Improv show coming to Genesee Theatre

When Colin Mochrie called from Pittsburgh last week, he sounded shocked to be celebrating his 20th anniversary tour with Brad Sherwood.

"Oh God, no," he laughed, when asked if he expected to be doing the shows for two-plus decades. "I'm still surprised we managed to make a career out of this."

The "this" he's referring to is the improv comedy he and Sherwood perform on stage, with help from the audience. The shows are completely improvised, with audience members shouting out suggestions and taking part in the different "games" that set up comedy scenes.

The laughs, he said, come from the spontaneous interaction among the performers.

On this tour, he and Sherwood are bringing back several "greatest hits" improv games.

"I love ones where we get to sit down. Those are always good," Mochrie joked. "With the games, we sort of hit a wall and put them aside for a while before bringing them back."

The key to creating a successful improv team, he said, is "trusting the people you're working with. Though we're totally improvising, we know we can follow each other and see where it takes us. We all have each other's backs."

Having each other's backs also means knowing when something is bombing — and fixing it.

"We can tell right away when something's not working and the audience is not with us," he said. "I lean back and say 'Brad, do something,' and we get it back on track. If something doesn't work, we immediately go on to the next thing."

And while they are supportive of each other on stage, Mochrie admits to tripping up Sherwood on purpose, just for laughs.

"We try to keep each other on our toes," he said. "That's what makes it fun for us, too. The show is never the same twice."

Around the world

Mochrie — who has been doing improv comedy on British, Canadian and American television for decades now — can't imagine his life without the shows.

"It's what I love doing," he said. "Because the shows are never the same twice, I never get bored."

A huge benefit to the touring stage shows is "seeing the world on someone else's dime," Mochrie said. "Brad and I have done shows in India, Australia, France and Great Britain."

His brand of improv comedy, he said, travels well because "we don't do any political stuff or local jokes. Goofy is international. Doing our first show in India, I worried 'will they get our references during the show?' The very first audience suggestion we got was 'fart,' and I said, 'oh, we'll be fine.'"

Never the same twice

The funniest word in the the English language, Mochrie said, "is bamboozle. And that's what we do: We get people to come and see a show that doesn't exist."

Mochie and Sherwood have performed shows for college students, adults-only business events and general audiences with kids and adults.

When asked what type of audience works the best for improv, he said, "You just never know. We did a corporate show for Google and thought it would be great, with all these hip, young people. It was a horrible show, and we had to work really hard to get any laughs going. Another time, I said, 'this is a bunch of lawyers, it will be terrible,' but it turned out to be wonderful.

"Our show appeals to a large demographic, from kids to grandparents, which is really great."

Though their tour is called "Scared Scriptless," Mochrie insists he isn't anti-script.

"We're all really lazy and don't want to learn any lines," he jokes. "I do a lot of scripted stuff, too, and on the 'Murdoch Mysteries' TV series in Canada, I play a serial killer. It's totally different from anything I've ever done."

At the show

Audience members enjoy improv shows, he said, "because it's just fun. It's also one of the only shows where you can become an active participant. Everything we do comes from the audience. You never know what's going to happen because we don't know, either."

The shows, he added, "offer a once in a lifetime experience: That show you see, no one else will ever see. It's like a live sporting event in that way. It only happens live once."

At age 64, Mochrie admits he "cannot run around the stage like I used to, but I have my wily veteran ways. You can do improv for a long time. There's a guy in Britain who's a great improviser, and he has MS and is still doing shows. The last time we worked together, he was in a wheelchair and was still the funniest one on stage."

TV vs. stage shows

Mochrie started his 18th season of "Whose Line is it Anyway?" in October. Doing improv as a stage show differs somewhat from the TV version, he said.

"On TV, everything has to be faster and shorter. We have scenes that go on for 10 to 15 minutes on stage, but it has to be much faster on TV," he said. "It's nice we can take more time on stage. We have more time to set up a character and interact with the audience."

The stage shows, he added, "have adapted some of the TV games, but it's different from what you'd see on TV. We don't have a host, and we change things up a bit."

He's hoping to keep doing improv "for as long as it's fun and it's working for the audience. I always wonder 'at what point will it just look sad, an old guy trying to get a laugh?' I hope I'll know when it's time to relax and enjoy my life."

Until then, he and Sherwood will keep greeting audiences in theaters around the world, coming to get "bamboozled."

"It's just a fun, goofy show that's very family friendly," he said. "You won't learn anything, but you'll have some laughs."

