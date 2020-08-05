In full bloom: Farmers Markets and more in this weekly roundup

The shows have been moved to the large Wyndham ballroom, with more space for social distancing. Shows generally feature an opening act followed by nationally touring comedians such as the popular Mr. Showtime, who performed recently for two shows.

This weekend’s performer is Mike Marvell. His shows are at 8 Friday and Saturday nights.

Marvell has been doing comedy professionally for more than 15 years, although he says he’s been making people laugh his whole life. He told his guidance counselor in high school he wanted to be an engineer, and she told him “With your grades? That’s hilarious, you should be a comedian.”

His comedy is based on growing up in Wisconsin, football, hunting, fishing, his family and his wife and kids. He’s performed at everything from churches to grade schools to colleges to country clubs. Tickets are $12 and are available at Hap2it.com.

Lakeside Deck shows