In full bloom: Farmers Markets and more in this weekly roundup

As we head into mid-August, events continue to heat up in this area, even operating under COVID-19 restrictions:
Downtown markets
Kenosha now has two downtown markets on Saturdays.
The Kenosha HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, just west of the museums, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, with safety protocols — including requiring everyone to wear a face mask. Also, social distancing is enforced. Remember: Pets are not permitted in the main corridor. For more details, check the market’s Facebook page or go to the website, www.KenoshaHarborMarket.com.
New this year is the Kenosha Public Market, also open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (early bird shopping starts at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens and shoppers with disabilities). The market is set up between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). For more details, go to www.kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
Other Kenosha markets
The two downtown farmers markets aren’t the only place to find local produce.
You can find farmers markets every day (except Monday) in Kenosha. Note: Markets open at 6 a.m. and run until noon.
Tuesday: Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue
Wednesday: Columbus Park, 2003 54th St.
Thursday: Lincoln Park, 7001 22nd Ave.
Friday: Baker Park, 835 65th St.
Saturday: Columbus Park, 2003 54th St. (Note: This market is open until 1 p.m.)
Other area markets
The Westosha Senior Community Center has a farmers market weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veggies are picked daily and, on Saturdays, visitors can tour the center’s healing garden. The center is located at 19200 93rd St.
The Twin Lakes Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays outside Adcock’s Farm & Co. gift shop at 215 S. Lake Ave.
Wilmot Flea Market, which charges an admission of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children ages 6-14, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The Lake Geneva farmers market, at Horticulture Hall, 330 Broad St., is open every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now we’re rolling!
The city of Kenosha’s streetcars are running downtown again.
New procedures have been put in place for operating the streetcars in a COVID-19 world, including new Plexiglas “sneeze guard” barriers placed at the front of each vehicle. Also, to make social distancing easier, no more than 15 people are allowed on board at a time.
The streetcars — which run on a two-mile loop that provides views of Lake Michigan, HarborPark, downtown and the Metra train station — had been idle since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has seven streetcars, which started operating in June of 2000. Each car is painted in the colors and lettering of a North American city that operated the cars in the 1940s and 1950s — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Johnstown, Pa., Philadelphia and San Francisco.
Streetcar details: Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for people age 13 and older, 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 and free for children age 4 and younger. An all-day pass is $3.50 per person. Note: Have the exact fare ready; no change is given. For more information, call 262-653-4287 or log on at www.kenosha.org/departments/transportation
Comedy tonight
The Kenosha Comedy Club — located inside the Wyndham Hotel at Kenosha’s harbor — has been hosting live shows this summer.
The shows have been moved to the large Wyndham ballroom, with more space for social distancing. Shows generally feature an opening act followed by nationally touring comedians such as the popular Mr. Showtime, who performed recently for two shows.
This weekend’s performer is Mike Marvell. His shows are at 8 Friday and Saturday nights.
Marvell has been doing comedy professionally for more than 15 years, although he says he’s been making people laugh his whole life. He told his guidance counselor in high school he wanted to be an engineer, and she told him “With your grades? That’s hilarious, you should be a comedian.”
His comedy is based on growing up in Wisconsin, football, hunting, fishing, his family and his wife and kids. He’s performed at everything from churches to grade schools to colleges to country clubs. Tickets are $12 and are available at Hap2it.com.
Lakeside Deck shows
Also at the Wyndham Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., are outdoor Lakeside Deck concerts. Upcoming performers include Las Vegas-style crooner Vito Zatto on at 7 p.m. Friday, Mike Dangeroux and the Tropics at 7 p.m. Saturday and Joerge Holmes — who performs everything from pop to classical tunes — at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance at hap2it.com. You can purchase a table for two, four or six people. Tickets are $20 for a table of two, $40 for four and $60 for six.
Kenosha Library programs
The library system’s popular storytimes are streamed live on Facebook, with library staffers leading viewers “through some fun, interactive learning through books, songs, poems, and more.” For more information, go to www.facebook.com/mykpl.info/
You can get a jump on a big reading project, or at least the 2021 NEA Big Read, which is coming back to Kenosha next year. The beloved community program will be celebrating its 10th year in Kenosha with the bestseller “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. “Lab Girl” is the multi-award-winning 2016 memoir by American geochemist, geobiologist and professor Hope Jahren. Keep an eye out for programming and partnership announcements on the library website and on social media.
The Simmons Library and Uptown Library are open to the public Mondays to Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Curbside pickup continues at the Northside and Southwest Libraries from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Check out the website (www.mykpl.info) or the Kenosha Public Library’s Facebook page for free virtual programs for all ages.
Children’s art programs
The Anderson Arts Center reopened in June — with some new restrictions — and is offering a few “stand-alone” art programs for children in August:
“Art Strings,” for ages 13 to 17, is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 in the Faulkner Building. Teens will create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using mixed media. $40 per student includes all supplies.
“Paint like Bob Ross,” for ages 10-17, is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 in the Faulkner Building. Participants will learn how to paint a nature scene using techniques made famous by painter Bob Ross. $45 per student includes all supplies. Call 262-653-0481 to register or go online for more information at www.andersonartscenter.com.
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone must wear a face mask. Admission is free.
Splish, splash!
The Hurricane Harbor Waterpark is now open in Gurnee, Ill. The Great America theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed, meaning you can’t ride a roller coaster yet, but you can take a plunge down a waterslide. For more details, go to . Note: You must reserve a spot in advance before going to Hurricane Harbor.
