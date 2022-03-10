'Indecent' continues March 11-13 at UW-Parkside

What: "Indecent," a drama by Paula Vogel

Where: The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Black Box Theatre, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers

When: The final three performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and can be purchased at uwp.edu/therita.

Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.

SOMERS — In 1923, the Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s "God of Vengeance" play was so shocking, the producer and cast members were arrested and convicted of obscenity.

Fast-forward almost 100 years, and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department revisits that watershed moment with its production of "Indecent," a 2015 drama by Paula Vogel.

The show's final three performances are March 11-13 in the Black Box Theatre.

The original play, a mainstay of Yiddish theater since its debut in 1907, is set in a brothel and features frank depictions of sexuality and prostitution — including an on-stage kiss between two women.

"God of Vengeance" was deemed "indecent" for "allowing a kiss between two women to take place on an American stage — the first of its kind," said Rachael Swartz, who is directing "Indecent."

While the playwright was trying to "bring widespread public attention to the poverty facing Orthodox Jewish communities in rural Poland," he instead ignited a firestorm due to the play's love affair between two women, Rifkele and Manke.

"I hold Sholem Asch near to my heart for the words and the international visibility he gave to two queer female characters," Swartz said, adding that the kissing scene between the characters "has been recognized for over a century as having the literary caliber of Romeo and Juliet’s moments together on the balcony."

"Indecent," she said, "is a play about a play and about the people who gave their lives to tell its story."

The relationship between the two women, she said, "is steeply contrasted by the cruelty of the world in which they must exist — a world rife with violence, hypocrisy and the exploitation of women."

Relevant today

The story remains relevant in 2022, Swartz said, "as we navigate the resurgence of anti-Semitism and the heightened visibility of white nationalism in our country."

She "first read 'Indecent' while in my rural Virginia home -- a home I moved into the weekend torches were carried by white nationalists in the nearby city of Charlottesville under Nazi banners while howling the chant 'Jews will not replace us.' I knew I needed to tell a story of Jewish joy and to give space for our girls to be the beacon we see and remember. To remind us of our shared American history."

The UW-Parkside students, she said, had never heard the history of "God of Vengeance" before working on the production.

"They were deeply surprised by the history of the piece," Swartz said, "that there was a play on Broadway with a queer narrative in the 1920s, and that the censorship of the play changed the shape of artists’ lives after their arrest and criminal charges. 'Indecent' is a love story about those artists."

Helping Ukraine

"Indecent" centers on four main themes: violence against women, homophobia, Jewish culture (especially its joy and resilience) and artistic freedom, Swartz said.

Audiences at the show's opening weekend performances "have been deeply moved by this piece and have recognized the importance of telling a narrative that humanizes those in peril right now," Swartz said. "We are utilizing this production to raise funds for the UNICEF organization to assist those in peril in Ukraine."

Audiences have also, she added, "laughed deeply in the moments of the show that are humorous. We fall in love with the people in the story and therefore we gain the empathy for where their journeys devastatingly, but inevitably, will end in 1940s Poland."

Cast member Elisebeth Sparks said, "Everyone needs to know the story of 'Indecent,' the story of a little Jewish play, 'The God of Vengeance.' In this day and age especially when there are so many parallels of our world and the world these people experienced decades ago.

"This play is a light to shine on these issues, to get people thinking, to get people feeling.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.