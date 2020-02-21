‘Into the Woods Jr.’ opening Feb. 21 at Wilmot High School

The Christian Youth Theater’s production of “Into the Woods Jr.” opens tonight at Wilmot High School.
The theater group’s shows feature students from the Kenosha area.
This production is the “junior” version of Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s “cockeyed fairy tale.” The show runs about an hour.
The Tony Award-winning musical features familiar characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in a musical retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
This musical fairy tale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.
When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.
Performances are 7 tonight, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school in Wilmot, 11112 308th Ave. Tickets are $13-$15 in advance at www.cytchicago.org and $17 at the door.