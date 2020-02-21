‘Into the Woods Jr.’ opening Feb. 21 at Wilmot High School

The Christian Youth Theater’s production of “Into the Woods Jr.” opens tonight at Wilmot High School.

The theater group’s shows feature students from the Kenosha area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

This production is the “junior” version of Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s “cockeyed fairy tale.” The show runs about an hour.

The Tony Award-winning musical features familiar characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in a musical retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

This musical fairy tale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.

When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.

Performances are 7 tonight, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school in Wilmot, 11112 308th Ave. Tickets are $13-$15 in advance at www.cytchicago.org and $17 at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.