Jazz Week at UW-Parkside

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside welcomes back Jazz Week.

This year’s weeklong jazz series — featuring regional and internationally renowned musicians — takes place Monday through Friday in the university’s Bedford Concert Hall.

Many of the performances are free to attend and all are open to the public.

Jazz Week, now in its eighth year, “aims to offer Parkside students and greater Southeastern Wisconsin residents a chance to hear world-class jazz in the intimate setting of Bedford Hall,” UW-Parkside officials said.

The concerts “run the gamut of contemporary jazz, from big bands to free, to fusion and soul.”

After the performances, audience members are invited to talk with the musicians in question-and-answer sessions.

UW-Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities hosts Jazz Week, which is unique in the University of Wisconsin System, said Russ Johnson, an associate professor in UW-Parkside’s music department and director of the school’s Jazz Studies program.

“Jazz Week is a one-of-a-kind event that only happens on the UW-Parkside campus,” Johnson said. “This is a remarkable opportunity for our students to interact with and ask questions of these incredible musicians.”

A diverse lineup

The Bad Plus, an internationally renowned group, will headline Jazz Week with a Thursday night concert, and local high school jazz students will be featured Friday night.

The Bad Plus has been together in one form or another since 1989. Their sound combines elements of modern avant-garde jazz with rock and pop influences.

Formerly a trio and now a quartet, this new configuration features two of its original players, bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King, with new band members — Chris Speed on tenor saxophone and Ben Monder on electric guitar.

The event kicks off Monday night with a free performance by the Lenard Simpson Quartet.

Simpson is a saxophone player, composer and educator from Milwaukee, where he began playing the alto saxophone at age 11. In high school, he was selected to participate in the prestigious GRAMMY Camp: Jazz Session.

Since graduating in Jazz Performance from Northern Illinois University, he has gone on to win the Liminarts Jazz Competition, receiving the Herbie Hancock Institute Fellowship in 2018, and was recently selected as a fellowship winner to teach and perform at the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

Monday night at UW-Parkside, he will be joined by band members Julius Tucker on piano, Runere Brooks on bass and Samuel Jewell on drums.

Chicago native Alexis Lombre performs a free concert Tuesday night.

As a child, the pianist developed an enthusiasm for her mother’s jazz recordings and, at the same, a taste for old school soul and funk.

A recent graduate of the University of Michigan, Lombre strives to make jazz more relatable.

“My next project is incorporating all the sounds I grew up with, rather than just one part of me. Being from Chicago, you have the history of gospel, R&B, Chess Records, blues, hip-hop, house music, you have all these histories, so now I’m trying to pull all those influences together and see what comes out,” Lombre said in a recent JazzTimes article.

Wednesday night brings the Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society to Bedford Concert Hall.

Abrams characterizes the sound of his Natural Information Society group as cross-cultural and cross-generational — and as both adventurous and approachable.

Local students

On Friday, two concerts take place: at noon, UW-Parkside Jazz Faculty will perform a free noon concert and, at 7 p.m., student musicians from UW-Parkside and Kenosha high schools will be featured.

At noon, Jazz Studies program Johnson will be featured on his trumpet, along with Dave Bayles on drums, James Sodke on piano and other guests.

Jazz Week’s final concert is “focused on the future,” organizers said, with performances by the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble and jazz ensembles from Bradford High School, Indian Trail High School and Tremper High School.

“The final evening concert is always the highlight of Jazz Week, as we are seeing the future, that is, these amazing students of jazz” said Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

“The noon concert on Friday will be incredible, of course, but it’s our faculty who are playing. It’s fun to have high school students at Bedford Hall. We get a chance to see their development, to see them learning this repertoire, to see them playing this repertoire.”

