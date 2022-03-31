Jeffrey Foucault headlining show at Rhode Center for the Arts

If you go

Who: Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault and his band, featuring Jeremy Moses Curtis on bass, Eric Heywood on the pedal steel guitar and Erik Koskinen.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.

Tickets: $20 general admission or $25 for VIP reserved seating. To buy tickets in advance, go to eventbrite.com and search "Jeffrey Foucault with Erik Koskinen." Tickets will also be sold at the door, if it doesn't sell out.

Note: Beer and cocktails will be available. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result is required for entry.

Jeffrey Foucault: 5-second bio

Born: Jan. 26, 1976, in Whitewater, where he grew up

Now lives: In New England with his wife, singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst, and their daughter

His music: The singer-songwriter and record producer's work "marries the influence of American country, blues, rock 'n' roll, and folk music."

Celebrating everyday tasks: Foucault's song "Dishes" might be the first -- and perhaps only -- ode to washing dishes. Yes, washing dishes. "I was trying to look at the stuff you do every day in your life -- doing the dishes, stocking wood, those tasks you do every day," he said of writing the song. "You can get frustrated by that, but it's going to show up anyway. So I decided to do this task and enjoy it. I wrote that song on a spring day about having the window open and the music cranked up while doing the dishes." That song, he added, was written "in 2016, around the time the wheels were coming off politically. There was this sense of drama and alarmism I have no patience for, and I wanted to write a song that was totally away from all that."

Recordings: Foucault has released seven full-length solo albums under his own name and two full-band lyrical collaborations with poet Lisa Olstein, under the moniker Cold Satellite.

On the road: Foucault has toured extensively in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe since 2001, in both full-band and solo appearances. From 2013 through 2020, he performed as a duo with drummer Billy Conway.

Where else have I heard his music? Don Henley performed Foucault's song, "Everybody's Famous," during his 2011 tour of California, and Foucault's songs have appeared on the television shows "Sons of Anarchy," "Preacher" and "Nashville."

On the charts: Foucault's 2015 release, "Salt As Wolves," debuted at No. 7 in the Billboard Top Blues Album Chart for the week of Nov. 7, 2015

What's next: Foucault will spend April touring the Midwest (including his April 6 show in Kenosha) and then head to England. In May, he tours the Northeast states, with festivals in Montana and Oregon set for the summer. He'll be "all over Europe" in the late fall and then hopes to start recording a new album, set for a 2023 release. "I'm not impatient the way I was when I was a youngster," he said about recording. "I want to make a record I'm excited about, and I've been working hard on the writing side of it."

Meet Erik Koskinen

When veteran singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault performs in Downtown Kenosha on April 6, he's bringing along "Minnesota songsmith" Erik Koskinen as part of his band.

Koskinen "sprouted from a blend of American folk, country, rock 'n' roll and blues, according to his website.

His albums "are a lyrical and musical metaphor of America’s theaters of war, history, relationships and reflections in the mirror."

His "wry songs" have been compared to Woody Guthrie and Ry Cooder "while speaking as plainly as your neighbor." The Minneapolis Star Tribune called Koskinen “the real deal” and “the best country songwriter in Minnesota.”

'Writing all the time'

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault estimates he's written "in the neighborhood of 150 songs, plus about 50 more that never get recorded."

When asked how he knows when a song is ready for an audience, he paraphrases a poet who said "a poem is done when you're snapping the lid on a little wooden box. It's just a feeling of knowing that it's done."

When we talked by phone Tuesday morning, he recounted the latest song he'd just finished.

"I wrote one on the plane to Minneapolis and worked on it during my three-hour drive to Viroqua," he said. "That song was done by the time I stopped for dinner. I wrote it down, and it was done. When songs come quickly like that, you feel like a radio antenna, but it's not an easy process."

His process "is to be writing all the time. It's like any other job -- you have to show up."

KENOSHA — Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault hasn't lived in the Midwest for the past two decades.

But if you listen to his songs, it's like the Whitewater native never left.

"I would venture to say everything I write lives in the Midwest," he said. "Even if I write a song while on a train in Europe, or anywhere else, it's about the Midwest. The landscape where you grow up is the one that forms your sense of language. It imprints on you.

The Upper Midwest, "has a specific beauty. It's not as overwhelming as California; the beauty in the Midwest is complex and layered and subtle. You have to pay attention."

"I like everything about the Midwest," he added in a phone interview Tuesday morning from Viroqua in western Wisconsin. "I got up this morning in my hotel and diligently made my bed, and I was like 'that's it, I'm back in the Midwest, where everyone toes the line.'"

In contrast, he said of New England, where he lives with his wife and daughter: "People out here are pretty apt to tell you exactly what they think about something. That's never really been my scene. In the Midwest, we have more reticence."

In the footsteps of giants

Growing up in the Midwest, "you're raised with a built-in sense of humility and feel that everything happens somewhere else," he said. "It's not a surprise that Bob Dylan, John Prine and Neil Young all come from prairie states."

Speaking of Dylan, Prine and Young, Foucault lists those three icons as his influences.

"John Prine was the prime mover for me," he said. "My dad would play his songs — along with old country songs, folk songs, singer-songwriter stuff, even old Beatles songs. My dad bought me Prine's debut album when I was 17, and I learned that whole record.

"A lot of performers my age had that experience," Foucault, 46, said of Prine. "He wrote things no one else wrote. And in his live shows, he was hilarious. I certainly still feel the pull of his body of work."

Foucault's sound has been variously described as Americana, country, blues, folk, gospel and rock 'n' roll.

But that's what writers and music critics say.

"I try not to describe myself if I can avoid it," he said. "If you like John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Bob Dylan, Neil Young — it's all that stuff."

Foucault's "stuff," as he calls it, "is the music that became rock 'n' roll. Gospel, blues, roots music, it all combined in the 1950s."

"By the time I made my first record (in 2001), I was paying attention to old folk music and singer-songwriter stuff. As I go along, I try to work all the other music that I love into it."

Road warrior

Foucault has spent much of the past two decades on the road, both as a solo performer and with various bands.

The life of a touring performer is "like anybody's job," he said. "There are parts that are great and parts that aren't. You're away from home and your family for weeks at a time — that's the hard part — but you also get to see the world at eye-level and meet a lot of people you'd never get to meet otherwise, from the smallest town in Nebraska to Los Angeles. You really get a feel for the country that we live in."

You'd think such a veteran traveler would be beyond feeling surprised by anything, but the opposite is true for Foucault.

"Performing surprises me every night," he said. "When you play by yourself on stage, it's like you're making a speech and you can follow your script or change it. And if you're performing with even one other person, it's a conversation every night.

"With the right person, or the right band, it's a different conversation every night. It's a lucky thing to get to do that."

Back in town

Foucault will perform with his band April 6 at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha.

He was last in town for an April 2019 show, in the "before times."

COVID-19, he said, "took me off the road for two years. We were on a tour from California to West Texas in March of 2020 when everything starting shutting down."

The band played in Flagstaff, Ariz., he said and then stopped the tour and went home.

His 2019 Kenosha show, at Public Craft Brewing Co., was sold out, but now, with people just starting to attend live shows again as the coronavirus pandemic eases, "a half-full room is now a sell-out," he said. "Some folks are still cautious about coming out, which is hard on clubs and hard on performers."

His last Kenosha show was a solo gig, but this time he's coming with a full band.

"I'm playing music every night with people I love," he said. "We can do so much more with our sound, with a bass player and a pedal steel guitar player."

Traveling with a group also makes it more fun overall, he said.

"I traveled alone for a decade, and it just about wore me out. When you're by yourself and things are tough, they're just tough. With a band, when things are tough, you get in the van and make a joke about it and move on."

"I'm excited to come back to Kenosha," he added. "It was a really fun show last time, and we're looking forward to it."

A changing industry

Foucault recorded his last two albums at Pachyderm Studios in rural Minnesota.

That was by design.

"Some of my favorite records were cut there," he explained. "I like to go from the road right into the studio. You've already left home and have the chops from playing together on the road, so you're ready to go."

Making a living in today's music industry -- with streaming services replacing traditional record labels and downloads replacing physical albums and CDs -- is "damn near impossible," Foucault said. "I got into the business when the old record business was dying and the new business was starting."

"The music business was always a pyramid, but now the base of the pyramid is infinitely wide and the top is so narrow," he explained. "Any one can make a record, but no one will find it. You're not a needle in a haystack, you're a needle in a stack of needles as we all shoehorn ourselves onto corporate platforms like Facebook and Instagram."

His advice to someone trying to make it as a musician is to remember three things: "Work hard, be good at what you do and be lucky."

He adds that the fourth thing to remember is "when you see somebody who doesn't work very hard and isn't very good but is incredibly lucky and succeeds, you get can't get jealous and bitter. If you do the other three things -- and you're lucky enough to be able to play music -- then be happy." (Those lessons, he said, come from a musician friend's college lectures on the business side of the music industry.)

The streaming industry, which pays musicians fractions of a cent for each music download, is "squeezing the middle class in the creative arts. We're getting robbed blind."

As an example, Foucault said if he was paid a penny per play of his songs "I could pay my mortgage with just that income from the 300,000 to 500,000 streams per month. I get paid quarterly, and that money would keep me just below the poverty line. That's problematic on a number of levels."

Despite the financial challenges of the ever-changing music industry, Foucault still feels blessed.

"Playing music is a transporting experience in life," he said. "You can also find that fishing on a trout stream -- that's a pretty good time, too -- but I am very lucky."

