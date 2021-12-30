Juried show at Anderson Arts Show

KENOSHA — The “Annual Winter Juried Show” is on display through Jan. 9 at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

More than 150 artists responded to the call for entries and entered more than 250 submissions in a variety of media and methods.

Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in the exhibit, organizers said.

Gallery spaces fill both floors of the historic mansion on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront.

The show is open theme and open media. Three artists are awarded first, second and third place cash prizes and five artists are awarded solo shows.

The exhibition curator is Glen Larson. The show’s juror, William “Doug” Singsen, is an associate professor of art history and director of the general education program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

New leader

Madeline Marzec has joined the Anderson Arts Center as its new administrator.

And she’s jumping right in during the busy holiday season.

Marzec replaces Rena Lee, who started at Anderson in January of 2020. Lee is now working for a Waukegan, Ill., nonprofit organization called Heart of the City.

Marzec “was attracted to the job at Anderson right away,” she said. “I pushed myself to apply for this position.”

Before coming to Anderson, Marzec worked as an event planner and in costume design for television and films.

“I went to Columbia College in Chicago,” she said, “and studied the arts. My dad said if I was going into the arts, I needed to learn the business side of it, so I studied that, too. I also have an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive to make things better.”

The Anderson Arts Center — housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront — “is such a unique, peaceful space,” Marzec added. “There’s a lot of room to grow and so much potential here.”

The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

