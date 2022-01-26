K-Town Burlesque: Seventh Heaven is Jan. 28-29

KENOSHA — Pressed Ham Productions hosts a " Seventh Heaven" burlesque show this weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

“This show will have all the elements that people love from our past shows, like live music, sketch comedy, magic and burlesque dancers,” director Eric Houghton said.

This is the troupe's "first production after a long hiatus," Houghton said, "and it happens to be our seventh K-Town Burlesque. We decided to go with the theme 'Seventh Heaven' because it's escapist and fun."

The show takes place in "a speakeasy, in heaven," he added. "It's sort of a 'What do the angels do after a hard day of harp solos and interventions?' environment."

As usual, a live band will perform throughout the show. This time around the house band is the Kenosha group Tail Spin, led by trumpeter Keith Browne.

The mature-themed event — for adults only — also features “a continuation of our popular detective serial comedy ‘The Swell Dick,’” Houghton said.

The entertainment will feature Magic by Magic Dave, standup comedy by John O'Neill and dancers including Ms. J. Blue, Mae Summers, Bobby Spear, Claira Bell and, from Milwaukee's Brew City Bombshells, Vee Valentine.

This is the seventh local burlesque — and the first since 2019 — put on by Pressed Ham Productions and includes a “speakeasy” concession stand with a cash bar serving beer, wine and mixed drinks.

"Our show is popular because we have a very festive atmosphere and are providing an evening of ‘leave the kids home’ entertainment," Houghton said.

In addition to his directing duties, he also plays Detective Jack Franklin in sketches.

The first production, in 2014, "was well loved," he said. "We had not anticipated the amount of interest the show would stir. From couples to groups to seniors, it was regarded as a top-notch night out."

