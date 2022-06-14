Kaleta & the Super Yamba Band performing in Kenosha

Kaleta & the Super Yamba Band — fronted by Afrobeat and Juju veteran Leon Ligan-Majek (aka Kaleta) — is performing tonight in the backyard of Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.

The outdoor show is 7 to 9 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

The Brooklyn-based group’s leader is a singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic. He lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria, where Afrobeat was born.

Kaleta got his start in the late ‘70s, performing in church, and was soon noticed by world music pioneer King Sunny Ade.

A few years later, Fela Kuti came calling, too. Kaleta would go on to tour the world playing guitar for “the king of Afrobeat” in his storied band Egypt 80, through the 1980s and into the 1990s.

Now based in New York City, Kaleta has been leading the Super Yamba Band since 2017. The group’s debut album, “Mèdaho,” released by California indie label Ubiquity Records, draws on the group’s shared reverence for the raw, psychedelic sounds that captivated Kaleta as a music-loving kid in 1970.

Tickets are $20. For a link to purchase tickets, go to Fusion’s Facebook page.

