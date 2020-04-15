'Kansas NCO' film project moving ahead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local author Joe Campolo Jr. — whose latest book is “The Kansas NCO” — has been working with a film producer and a screenwriter on a project to adapt his novel for a movie.

The movie project is the subject of an article in the Spring 2020 edition of the online Imagine magazine. (To read the article, go to www.imaginenews.com; the article is on pages 32-33.)

“The Kansas NCO” is an award-winning novel that takes place during the later years of the Vietnam War. The book deals with a small Air Force unit caught up in the activities of an unscrupulous group of senior non-commissioned officers who control the black market in the deadly central highlands of South Vietnam.

The men in the small unit find themselves out in the bush, surrounded by Viet Cong and hostile members of the illicit black market operation, who are all attempting to kill them.

Though the novel is a fictional story, Campolo based it on events he witnessed during the Vietnam War.

The final draft of the screenplay was finished by Charissa Gracyk, Campolo said, and has been sent to the filmmaker.