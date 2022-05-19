Kemper Center hosting organ recital on May 21

KENOSHA — The Kemper Hall Alumnae Association, which is working to raise funds for a renovation project at the historic Kemper Center, is hosting an organ recital Saturday evening, May 21, in the Kemper Center Chapel, 6501 Third Ave.

“The renovations are for the fourth floor, above Founder’s Hall,” said Pat Mott, who is the alumnae group’s treasurer, as well as chairwoman of the Kemper Center Board of Directors.

Brian Schoettler is performing the organ recital and is also performing for the Kemper Hall 150th anniversary celebration on June 25. (Kemper Hall was a girls school that operated for several decades at the site, nestled on the shore of Lake Michigan.)

Schoettler's program will feature "Prelude and Fugue in E-flat Major, BMV 552" by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Elevation" from "Mass for the Convents" by Francois Couperin; and "Scherzo" from Symphony No. 2, Op. 20, "Adagio" from Symphony No. 3, Op. 28 and "Final" from Symphony No. 2, Op. 14, all by Louis Vierne.

Schoettler is also performing his own composition, "Variations on Kemper."

Schoettler serves as Minister of Music and Organist at First United Methodist Church in Evanston, Ill., where he directs the chancel, handbell, gospel and children’s choir groups. He is also a member of the organ faculty at the Music Institute of Chicago.

He earned his doctor of musical arts degree in organ performance and literature at the Eastman School of Music. He also has a bachelor's degree in organ performances and instrumental music education from Carthage College and a master's degree in music in organ performance and composition from Westminster Choir College.

He has participated in summer composition programs at Yale’s Institute of Sacred Music and with the European American Musical Alliance at the Schola Cantorum in Paris, and his compositions have been performed throughout the United States.

The recital is 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at kempercenter.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Note: Schoettler will stay in the chapel to talk with audience members and answer questions after the recital. For more information about Schoettler, go to brianschoettler.com.

