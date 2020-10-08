Kenosha Art Association offering Fall II art classes

The Kenosha Art Association — which has adapted to offering in-person classes during the COVID-19 global pandemic — is offering a new slate of classes.

The KAA — celebrating its 70th anniversary this year — has moved its classes out of its Seventh Avenue location to the Kemper Center’s Katy Faulkner building (on the lakefront, next to the large parking lot).

Fall II art classes

Fall II classes offered by the Kenosha Art Association included:

Breast Cancer Awareness Spa Bag Class: Class is 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Participants will decorate a pink tote bag and make spa-type items to put into the bag. Note: The bags are designed for personal use, or you can give a bag to a cancer survivor. Part of the proceeds from class fees will be donated to Circle of Hope in Kenosha, which helps breast cancer patients. $30 ($20 for KAA members). Minimum class size is five people; maximum size is 10 people.

Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery: Class is 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Materials are included for participants to create fall-themed needle felted items using wool and a special needle to felt the wool together. $35 ($30 for KAA members).