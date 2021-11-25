Kenosha Chamber Choir performing Dec. 5

The Kenosha Chamber Choir — which last performed in December of 2019 — started rehearsals again in September and is now ready to present a Christmas concert.

The performance is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

Tickets are $5. A family pass, that admits two adults and children, is $20.

"As with so many performing groups, the Kenosha Chamber Choir was never able to perform its spring concert in 2020 due to COVID and only just recently resumed meeting in September," said Jerome Hogan. "These dedicated singers have rehearsed every Monday evening since Sept. 13 and will have rehearsed for a total of 28 hours while wearing masks. This was done out of an abundance of caution, along with proof of vaccination and social distancing.

"It is our hope that at the concert, the singers will perform without masks," he said, adding, "We hope the community will support us even if we feel the need to ask the audience to wear masks for the one and a half hours of the concert."

Hogan and his wife, Debra, were hired as a team in 2019 to oversee the community choir.

“Debra and I plan the music and the programs together,” Jerome Hogan said. “She is the accompanist, and I am the conductor for the group.”

Featured on the program are traditional carols such as “Here We Come A Caroling,” “Lo, How a Rose Ere Blooming,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “ Sing We Now of Christmas.”

Also on the program will be a grouping of Alfred Burt's carols. Burt was an American composer who, at Christmas, sent cards with newly composed Christmas carols written on the back to his family and friends .

The program will end with three selections by Dan Forrest: “There Is Faint Music,” “See Amid the Winter’s Snow” and “Silent Night.”

"Audiences might remember that on our concert for Christmas 2019, we performed the first two of these selections," Hogan said. "They turned out to be favorites of the audience and the singers alike. This year we have added his newly arranged 'Silent Night' to make a grouping of Forrest’s pieces. He has a talent for drawing the audience into the music by setting his arrangements in innovative ways."

