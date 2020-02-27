Kenosha History Center helps mark Women's History Month

The museum’s ongoing Women’s History exhibit “Public Freedom/Private Space” looks at women in the early 20th century.

As their place in public society was slowly won, the separate spheres of Victorian society transformed into shared public and private spaces. The exhibit makes use of the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, a curated collection of items representing the public and private lives of ordinary women from 1850 to 1950, and will be on display through 2020.

The collection was donated to the History Center by Mrs. Horvitz, and an online database for the collection is available from the UW Library system at the following web address: https://uwdc.library.wisc.edu/collections/doviehorvitz/

‘31 Days of Women’s History’

The museum will be showing an ongoing exhibit “31 Days of Women’s History,.” Each day, the center will highlight an item from the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, and put it on display.

After 31 Days, there will be 31 items that cover a wide range of Women’s History from 1850 to 1950.

The Kenosha History Center does not charge admission. The events are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.