Kenosha History Center helps mark Women's History Moth

March is Women’s History Month and the Kenosha History Center is highlighting women in American history.
On June 10, 1919, the State of Wisconsin joined Illinois and Michigan in being the first to ratify the 19th Amendment, which recognized the hard-fought right of women to vote in the United States.
Over a year later, Tennessee became the required 36th state to ratify the amendment for it to become law. As a result, 2020 is the centennial year of Women’s Suffrage.
To join in the nationwide celebration and especially the celebration in Kenosha County, the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is hosting exhibits throughout this year drawing attention to women’s history and suffrage.
Suffrage exhibit
Carthage College intern Mia Morton has researched and designed the Kenosha History Center exhibit celebrating Women’s Suffrage in Kenosha County.
The exhibit looks at the figures and events in the efforts of local women to win the recognition of their civil rights, and the opposition to suffrage. Suffrage divided Kenosha’s women between reformers and staunch traditionalists who asked “Why force a woman to vote?”
The exhibit will run through the fall of 2020.
‘Public Freedom/Private Space’
The museum’s ongoing Women’s History exhibit “Public Freedom/Private Space” looks at women in the early 20th century.
As their place in public society was slowly won, the separate spheres of Victorian society transformed into shared public and private spaces. The exhibit makes use of the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, a curated collection of items representing the public and private lives of ordinary women from 1850 to 1950, and will be on display through 2020.
The collection was donated to the History Center by Mrs. Horvitz, and an online database for the collection is available from the UW Library system at the following web address: https://uwdc.library.wisc.edu/collections/doviehorvitz/
‘31 Days of Women’s History’
The museum will be showing an ongoing exhibit “31 Days of Women’s History,.” Each day, the center will highlight an item from the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, and put it on display.
After 31 Days, there will be 31 items that cover a wide range of Women’s History from 1850 to 1950.
The Kenosha History Center does not charge admission. The events are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
For more information, contact the center at 262-654-5770.