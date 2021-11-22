Kenosha lights its city tree on Nov. 26

KENOSHA — The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree, featuring local musicians performing as “Candy Eisenhauer and Ivy Ford Acoustic Christmas,” will kick off an evening of festivities on Friday.

The city’s annual Lightin’ Up celebration starts at 3:45 p.m. with Candy Eisenhauer and Ivy Ford entertaining the crowd as people begin to gather near the city’d Christmas tree at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Ford, a blues artist and Kenosha resident, performs regularly in Chicago. Eisenhauer, also of Kenosha, has performed with many bands throughout her rock ‘n’ roll career, most recently with the Send Help band.

The MGV Harmonia German Male Chorus also will perform.

Look for Mrs. Claus as well as the Frost Queen and Snow Princess mingling with the crowd.

Common Council President David Bogdala and Santa Claus will lead the crowd in the countdown to the tree lighting at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s Christmas tree was donated by Kenosha residents Penny Stage and Rob Walker. Each fall the city’s Parks Department harvests a tree donated by a local citizen.

Some 1,200 colored bulbs will illuminate the city’s tree, and the museum campus is decorated as well.

After the tree lighting, the Lightin’ Up celebration continues Downtown with family activities, live entertainment and special promotions at Downtown businesses. Santa will be available to visit with people from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Visits with Santa are free and photos are welcome.

Mrs. Claus will help children write letters to Santa at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave., from 5:15 to 8 p.m. that evening. Letters will be deposited in her special North Pole Mailbox.

People can also check out the festive windows and vote for their favorite holiday display in the Downtown Business Decorating Contest.

Streetcar rides are offered free of charge from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, courtesy of Kenosha Firefighter’s C.A.R.E, a charitable organization. The Lakefront Trolley also will operate free of charge in the Downtown and harbor area from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. (Face masks are required on all Kenosha Area Transit vehicles, per TSA directives.)

For more details about holiday activities, log on at visitkenosha.com.

