Kenosha museums and libraries hosting spooky Halloween fun

Kenosha's public museums and libraries celebrate the Halloween season with special events for families, children, teens and adults:
- Dinos in the Dark: Visitors are welcome to take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaur skeletons, which “will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features.” At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $5 admission ($2 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450. Tours are 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Each evening includes four half-hour sessions. You must register for a specific time slot.
- Ghost Hunting at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum — High School Students: From 9 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, high school students are invited to visit the museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings. The students will "explore possible evidence of the paranormal, including pictures and EVPs captured by real life ghost hunters." You can then "investigate the museum for yourself" ... if you dare! At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $20 admission ($10 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450.
- Ghost Hunting at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum — Adults: From 9 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29, adults are invited to visit the museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings. The students will "explore possible evidence of the paranormal, including pictures and EVPs captured by real life ghost hunters." You can then "investigate the museum for yourself" ... if you dare! At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $20 admission ($10 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450.
- Dia de los Muertos: The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting a "Day of the Dead" celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Visitors are invited to "celebrate Day of the Dead at the museum." Participants will learn about traditions surrounding the holiday, make ofrendas (offering or altar), play Mexican games and create paper crafts for celebrating at home. The event also features educational displays by Bradford High School students. At the museum, 5500 First Ave. Admission is free, and no registration is required.
For more information about programs at the public museums, call 262-653-4140 or visit https://museums.kenosha.org/
Library programs
- Teen Pumpkin Decorating (Ages 12-19): 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Get into the Halloween spirit by decorating pumpkins. The library will provide the pumpkins, art supplies, and some Halloween-themed background music to set the mood. Admission is free. Registration is required and starts at noon on Sept. 24 at www.mykpl.info/events.
- In the Making: Yayoi Kusama Inspired Pumpkins (Ages 12-19): 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Participants will learn about artist Yayoi Kusama and create their own polka dot pumpkin to take home. Admission is free. Registration is required and starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 at www.mykpl.info/events.
- Haunted Simmons Library Tours: "Is the historic Simmons Library home to the supernatural? Join us for this spooky, updated version of our behind-the-scenes Simmons tour, complete with staff reports of ghostly happenings within our historic building." Note: This tour involves significant stair climbing. For adults and families with teens (age 14 and up). Tours are Oct. 22-23 at the library, 711 59th Place. Admission is free. Registration is required and starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 at www.mykpl.info/events.
- Spirits in the Stacks: A Paranormal Investigation of Simmons Library: 7:20 p.m. Oct. 23 at the library, 711 59th Place. Rumors abound that the 121-year-old Gilbert M. Simmons Library is home to more than books. The South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team has been granted access to explore areas of the building known to have had paranormal activity. Join us at Simmons Library as it happens and participate in a Q&A afterward. Must be at least 16 years old to attend. Note: Please arrive no later than 7:20 p.m. to be seated for the event. Due to the need for silence during the investigation, no one will be allowed to enter once the event has started. Admission is free. Registration is required and starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 at www.mykpl.info/events.
- Tiny Terrors Children's Party: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Families are invited to "drop in to the Southwest Library for spookily cute crafts and games. There will even be pumpkin bowling!" Admission is free.
- Nights at Northside: Howl-o-ween: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. This after-hours event includes a Pet Costume Contest (human costumes encouraged, too), mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained