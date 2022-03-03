Kenosha native performing with UW-Parkside Orchestra

SOMERS — A not-so-funny thing happened after Kenosha native David Mason was named the University of Wisconsin-Parkside music department's Howard Brown Visiting Artist-in-Residence.

Before Mason, who now lives in Tokyo, could return home and perform at the university, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and shut down all performances.

Mason did end up performing an online concert in March of 2021, but "we decided to have him back as the artist-in-residence for a second year, when he could be here in person," said Alvaro Garcia, UW-Parkside’s associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

Garcia — who, like Mason, plays the viola — conducts the UW-Parkside Orchestras, which will welcome Mason as a guest artist on March 5. He's performing Joseph Schubert's "Viola Concerto in C" at the 3 p.m. concert.

We reached out via email to Mason in Tokyo, where he admitted he had to "warm up to living in Japan."

"It’s a very traditional country," he said, "and of course I stick out all the time. However, it is incredibly safe and clean, and I can enjoy a good life. I’m mostly content and don’t really have a huge urge to return to United States at the moment."

When he first moved to Japan, he didn't speak the language at all "but naturally I’ve picked it up from living here."

Japanese, for a native English speaker, "is a very difficult language, and I’m far from fluent, but I can do most basic things in Japanese so I can survive well."

Surviving 2020

Mason joined the Japan Philharmonic in January of 2020 — just before COVID-19 shutdowns started.

He was able to "sneak in" a few performances during January and February 2020 before tings started to change.

"I remember returning to Tokyo after a two-week orchestra tour in the western region of Japan and then the concert cancellations started coming," he said. "I will say, compared to other countries, we were able to start performing again much faster. We were completely off from March 2020 through June 2020 and then we were able to do some non-audience concerts starting in July 2020.

"By the fall, we had some sort of a normal schedule again. I guess you can say we were one of the more fortunate situations for sure."

The musicians, he added, "still have stricter measures in place, but I have a normal schedule again and am quite busy."

Starting young

Mason decided at a young age he wanted to become a professional musician.

"It came pretty early to me," he said. "I was making lots of progress but more than anything, I just felt joy every time I picked up the viola. I thought about all the possibilities I could have with music and, while it can be a difficult journey, I feel that I live a blessed life being able to make a living doing what I love."

And why the viola?

"I chose the viola kind of as a compromise," he admits. "I originally wanted to play cello, but my parents didn’t want me to play a large instrument. I’m thankful I listened because they are a nightmare when it comes to air travel."

A favorite piece

Mason is performing Schubert’s “Viola Concerto in C” at UW-Parkside, which he first learned at age 16 and says is "rarely performed."

"I didn’t want to choose anything too complicated for the orchestra, since we are playing together for the first time," he said of the selection. "I thought it would be a great piece for the both the orchestra musicians and the audience and will be something new to the ears for probably everyone except myself."

As for having a favorite piece to play?

He can't name one particular selection, but is "very fond of the viola works from English composers such as York Bowen and Ralph Vaughan Williams."

Meeting with students

While he's here to perform at UW-Parkside, Mason will be meeting with high school musicians.

"I hope I can be a helpful resource to them," he said of the students. "Whether it be about career or just life experience, I hope I can show them what is possible."

His advice to aspiring musicians is to "be as flexible and open as possible, as well to be realistic about your abilities."

While "it's great to have goals and ambition," Mason said the reality of being a professional musician is a difficult one when it comes to "supporting yourself financially and the toll it takes on you mentally."

Bottom line, he said, is "the earlier you can gain this ability to balance fantasy and reality, the better."

Looking ahead

As for his own future, "I feel like I’m still just getting used to my current position," he said, "and many new doors and relationships are forming because of it.

"I plan to continue to be flexible and open and keep building my career. I do plan to stay in Japan for the long term — for now."

If you go

What: Concert featuring the UW-Parkside Orchestras, a combined group made up of the UW-Parkside Orchestra (made up of students) and the Community Orchestra (adult community members). Music Professor Alvaro Garcia conducts the orchestras.

Guest performer: Viola soloist David Mason, a Kenosha native who is the principal viola player with the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the UW-Parkside campus in Somers, 900 Wood Road

Admission: $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens

Tickets: Log on at uwp.edu/therita/ or call the box office, 262-595-2564

Stick around: After the concert, audience members are invited to a reception with Mason and the other musicians.

Can't make it in person? A livestream of the concert can be viewed by finding the link at uwp.edu/rita.

Meet David Mason

Born and raised: In Kenosha

Music background: David Mason started playing viola at age 8. At age 15, he gave his solo debut as a first-prize winner of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Youth Competition.

Education: He attended Bradford High School but left after his sophomore year to attend and graduate from the Interlochen Arts Academy High School in Michigan. Mason received a full scholarship to attend the New England Conservatory of Music where he received a bachelor of music degree in 2013. He later graduated from Yale University, receiving a master of music degree there in 2015. While pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at Boston University, Mason won a position in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra in Nishinomiya, Japan, joining as a Core Member in 2017.

Today: In January 2020, he joined the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra and is the only non-Japanese member in the string section. He is now the orchestra's Principal Viola. Mason is the principal viola player with the group.

Off the stage: Mason lives in Tokyo, where he performs in many of the city’s concert halls and says he "enjoys exploring the area’s natural beauty, food and culture."

