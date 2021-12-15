Kenosha Pops Band back at Carthage for Christmas concert

KENOSHA — After missing out in 2020, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band is getting ready to perform its Christmas concert in Carthage College's Siebert Chapel.

And the band's musical director, Craig Gall, couldn't be happier.

"This will be our usual lineup of both sacred pieces and secular holiday favorites," he said. "Audience members will be hard-pressed to leave here not having found something they enjoy."

Soaring Siebert Chapel, Gall said, "is a wonderful place to play, with fantastic acoustics. The band sounds wonderful indoors."

He'll be joined on the podium by a special visitor from Up North ... not Santa Claus, but Garrett Kornman, the band’s former assistant conductor. Kornman — who moved to the Wausau area four years ago — will be back with the band Saturday night.

Kornman will be conducting:

"Mary's Boy Child" by Jester Hairston, which was "a very popular holiday hit for Harry Belafonte and has a calypso feel," Gall said.

by Jester Hairston, which was "a very popular holiday hit for Harry Belafonte and has a calypso feel," Gall said. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. That piece features vocalist Greg Berg, who is also the master of ceremonies and will be featured playing the chapel's organ.

by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. That piece features vocalist Greg Berg, who is also the master of ceremonies and will be featured playing the chapel's organ. "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear," based on an 1849 poem written by Edmund Sears, pastor of a Unitarian Church in Wayland, Mass. In 1850, Sears' lyrics were set to "Carol," a tune written by Richard Storrs Willis.

Gall will lead the band on:

" It's the Most Wonderful Time Of the Year." "We're opening the concert with this piece, which was a big hit for Andy Williams," Gall said. "He would open his Christmas TV specials with that song, written by his music director, George Wyle. It has a jazz waltz feel and is a really catchy tune."

"We're opening the concert with this piece, which was a big hit for Andy Williams," Gall said. "He would open his Christmas TV specials with that song, written by his music director, George Wyle. It has a jazz waltz feel and is a really catchy tune." "A Fantasy of Carols," arranged by Jay Bocook and featuring "Adeste Fideles," "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," "Good King Wenceslas" and "The First Noël."

arranged by Jay Bocook and featuring "Adeste Fideles," "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," "Good King Wenceslas" and "The First Noël." "Christmas Favorites," a medley of Johnny Marks tunes arranged by James Swearingen and featuring "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

a medley of Johnny Marks tunes arranged by James Swearingen and featuring "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day." "Pat-a-Pan," a traditional French carol, arranged by Tom Wallace.

a traditional French carol, arranged by Tom Wallace. "Merry Christmas, Darling," by Richard Carpenter and Frank Pooler. "This was a huge hit in the 1970s for The Carpenters," Gall said.

by Richard Carpenter and Frank Pooler. "This was a huge hit in the 1970s for The Carpenters," Gall said. “Gaudete,” arranged by Brian Beck. “This carol dates to medieval times and will keep the band and audience ‘on their toes’ because of all the changing time signatures,” Gall said.

Guest conductor

James Ripley, director of instrumental music at Carthage College, will lead the band on "Allemande on Forest Green," an English carol by Ralph Vaughan Williams, arranged by Steve Dunn.

"In England, this melody is often used with the lyrics for 'O Little Town of Bethlehem,'" Ripley said.

Welcoming the public back to events at Carthage, like the college's recent Christmas Festival, is a huge boost to the performers, he said.

"While we had Carthage community members in attendance last year, it was still very 'distant' — no pun intended! This year, the energy and excitement is really amazing. Everyone here is thrilled to have people in the chapel now, and while it isn't yet at full capacity, it sure is more fun to perform."

Grand finale

The concert will conclude with Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” which has been a mainstay of the Pops’ holiday concerts over the years, Gall said. The medley includes “Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls,” “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Silent Night.”

“Christmas Festival” is “a wonderful setting of traditional holiday carols,” Gall said. “Though over 65 years old, it is still the one arrangement of seasonal music by which all others are measured.”

The final piece the audience will hear is Charles Wiley’s setting of an old Scottish melody, “Auld Lang Syne,” with vocals by Berg, who will also be featured on “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin.

"Of everything I get to sing in various settings and with different groups," Berg said, "nothing exceeds the warm poignancy of singing 'Auld Lang Syne' for this particular concert. It brings to mind all kinds of precious memories."

The Pops Christmas concert, he added, "is one of my very favorite nights of the whole year, and last year's Christmas season just wasn't the same without it. If there is a silver lining to the awfulness of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that we have all come to more deeply appreciate simple joys like sitting in an audience and experiencing a concert.

"I hope having that experience taken away from us for more than a year will keep us from ever taking that blessing for granted."

The joy of music

"What I love so much about this group," Berg said of the Pops Band, "is their combination of musical excellence, warm camaraderie and genuine joy. It makes it a complete pleasure to be a part of their story."

He's also "excited about getting to play the mighty pipe organ in Siebert Chapel for the first time since the band's Christmas concert in 2019. It's a magnificent instrument."

While Gall said he always appreciates Carthage hosting the Pops Christmas program each year, he's especially grateful this year.

"Carthage did a lot of hard work to help us perform this year," he said. "They set up tickets online and are doing a free livestream, too. We are exceedingly grateful for their fine holiday hospitality.

“Once again the concert is free to the public,” Gall added. “Donations will be accepted to help support the continued operations of the band as well as the Carthage College band program."

Advance tickets are recommended through Carthage's website, and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door, too.

Note: Everyone in the audience must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Audience members will be socially distanced in the chapel.

