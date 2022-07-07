Kenosha Pops Band performing July 13

KENOSHA — When the Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its landmark 100th season with a 7 p.m. July 13 performance on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, audience members will hear "The Sounds of the '50s and '60s."

After a break for patriotic programs, the band continues its “through the decades” theme this summer.

The band’s Wednesday night outdoor concerts are celebrating the band’s first 100 years by highlighting tunes from the band's first century.

The June 15 program featured songs from the 1920s, June 22 visited the 1930s, June 29 focused on the 1940s -- and now, it's time for the 1950s and '60s to shine.

The July 13 program includes a medley of songs by "the King" in "A Tribute to Elvis" and a collection of Beatles tunes in the medley "Lennon & McCartney Portrait."

Also on the program are songs from "Fiddler on the Roof" -- a huge Broadway hit in the 1960s -- along with Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," a medley of hits from Burt Bacharach and Hal David, "Moon River" by Henry Mancini and "Blue Tango," by Pops' favorite Leroy Anderson.

“He is everyone’s favorite composer of light orchestral works,” Pops conductor Craig Gall said of the prolific Anderson. "We've been playing several Anderson tunes this summer."

The band's special guest Wednesday night is Bone Appetit, a trombone choir that will start playing at 6:15 p.m. The Pops starts performing at 7 p.m.

John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the trombone choir and is also the group’s arranger and conductor. Bone Appetit will be playing a mixture of musical styles.

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.