Kenosha Pops Band performing July 20

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band program

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20

Where: Pennoyer Park on Kenosha's lakefront, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Admission: Free

Guest artist: Tuba soloist Marty Erickson

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band heads to "The Final Frontier" for its July 20 performance.

The free Wednesday night concert continues the band's landmark 100th season and starts at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

Audience members will hear music from the '70s and '80s, as the band continues its “through the decades” theme this summer.

The band’s Wednesday night outdoor concerts are celebrating the band’s first 100 years by highlighting tunes from the band's first century.

The season opening June 15 program featured songs from the 1920s, June 22 visited the 1930s, June 29 focused on the 1940s, July 13 rocked out with the '50s and '60s -- and now it's time for the 1980s and '80s to shine.

The July 20 program includes space-related tunes including the medley "Star Trek: Through the Years," "Star Wars: The Marches" by John Williams, the "Jupiter" movement from Gustav Holst's "The Planets" and "Fly Me to the Moon" by Bart Howard.

The band's guest artist Wednesday night is tuba player Marty Erickson.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Erickson was principal solo tubist with the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C., where he served for 26 years. He is in his 17th year as instructor of tuba, euphonium and chamber music at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University in Appleton — where one of his students was Kenosha Pops Musical Director Craig Gall.

Erickson is also the principal tuba player with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and performs with Rodney Marsalis and his "Philadelphia Big Brass."

During a February 2016 visit with local high school band students, Erickson, who started playing the tuba in sixth grade, said he "liked the sound" of the tuba and "being the backbone of the band.”

"When I started playing solo," he told the students, "I started doing more than just 'oompa.' For instance, I just played concertos for every instrument on the tuba: flute, violin, bassoon.”

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.