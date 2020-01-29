Kenosha Restaurant Week: 9 days, 42 places to eat

What: Kenosha Restaurant Week.

When: The nine-day event is Feb. 1 through 9.

How it works: Participating restaurants and eateries offer special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). Regular menu items are also available. No coupons are needed.

Who is participating: 42 local restaurants/eateries are taking part in this Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau event. “This is a perk for our tourism partners,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Visitors Bureau.

This year, 10 new venues are taking part: The Italian American Club, Kenosha Brewing Co., Mars Cheese Castle, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Tenuta’s Delicatessen, tg’s Restaurant & Pub, The 1844 Table & Mash and The Cafe at The Stella Hotel and The Spot Drive-In.

“The Spot has new owners, and they thought this would be a good opportunity to show some of the new things they are doing,” Tyunaitis said. “The Italian American Club is a long-standing business, and this is their first year working with the Visitors Bureau. They are looking to reach new customers.”

The deals: