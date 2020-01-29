Kenosha Restaurant Week: 9 days, 42 places to eat

What: Kenosha Restaurant Week.
When: The nine-day event is Feb. 1 through 9.
How it works: Participating restaurants and eateries offer special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). Regular menu items are also available. No coupons are needed.
Who is participating: 42 local restaurants/eateries are taking part in this Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau event. “This is a perk for our tourism partners,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Visitors Bureau.
This year, 10 new venues are taking part: The Italian American Club, Kenosha Brewing Co., Mars Cheese Castle, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Tenuta’s Delicatessen, tg’s Restaurant & Pub, The 1844 Table & Mash and The Cafe at The Stella Hotel and The Spot Drive-In.
“The Spot has new owners, and they thought this would be a good opportunity to show some of the new things they are doing,” Tyunaitis said. “The Italian American Club is a long-standing business, and this is their first year working with the Visitors Bureau. They are looking to reach new customers.”
The deals:
Ashling on the Lough offers a three-course dinner (including a tap beer) with several options, including Guinness Pot Roast and Ultimate Chocolate Cake;
The Boat House Pub & Eatery has a lunch with a choice of soup and entree and dinners that add a dessert (we suggest the Turtle Cheesecake);
The Brat Stop offers lunch and dinner, with choices including bratwurst (naturally);
Bristol 45 Diner has specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner;
The Buzz offers breakfast and lunch options, including a Campfire Wrap with marshmallow fluff and shaved cinnamon (yum!);
Captain’s Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar offers specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring burgers (naturally);
Casa Capri offers a $30 dinner for two;
Century Pub & Eatery has specials for lunch and dinner;
Charlie’s Shriner Diner offers specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner that feed two people;
Elsie Mae’s has take-home specials for $10-$30 featuring pot pies and moon pies;
Franks Diner‘s breakfast and lunch offerings include a Half Garbage Plate;
Grab’s Burger Bar has lunch and dinner specials;
Iguana Wana offers specials for brunch, lunch and dinner;
The Italian American Club‘s dinner offer includes all-you-eat garlic bread and a glass of wine;
Jack Andrea has offers specials for breakfast and lunch (we suggest the Spicy and Sweet Quinoa Bowl);
Johnny’Z Pur House also offers specials for brunch, lunch and dinner (try something with their “dynamite sauce”);
Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub offers specials for lunch and a dinner for two;
Kenosha Brewing Co. also has lunch and dinner options (the dinner includes a pint of their beer);
La Fogata‘s lunch and dinner specials include a margarita (at dinner);
Mars Cheese Castle has lunch options;
Mason’s Eatery & Pub has breakfast and lunch options;
Robin’s Nest Cakery offers a “grab and go” breakfast with two coffees and four muffins;
Rustic Road Brewing Co. offers specials for brunch, lunch and a dinner for two (including beer);
Sazzy B also offers brunch and dinner specials (with a dessert cocktail option);
At Scoops, the lunch for two includes — you know what’s coming — two scoops of ice cream;
Slip 56 has a dinner special;
Tenuta’s Deli offers a lunch-to-go;
tg’s Restaurant & Pub offers specials for Sunday brunch, lunch and dinner;
The 1844 Table & Mash (in The Stella Hotel) has lunch and dinner specials (including their Pot Roast Sandwich);
The Cafe at The Stella has a breakfast option;
The Coffee Pot offers offers specials for breakfast (“pick a Benedict”) and lunch;
The Daily Dose also offers breakfast and lunch specials (including a Sweet Potato Hash Plate);
The Garage is known for its burgers, which is what is offered for lunch during Restaurant Week;
The Red Oak Restaurant offers specials for brunch and dinner (including a “Roasted Airline Chicken Breast” entree);
The Spot Drive-In has lunch and a dinner for two (the lunch includes a choice of a malt or shake!);
Trolley Dogs offers lunch for two and dinner for two (yes, different hot dogs are options);
Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill has dinner options (including cannoli for dessert);
Twisted Cuisine has dinners for $20 or $30 (including an Elk Burger);
Union Park Tavern offers brunch and dinner specials (including a “try it all” $30 Friday dinner);
Villa D’Carlo has a three-course dinner (dessert choices include a Creme Brulee Flour Cake);
Waterfront Warehouse offers specials for lunch and dinner;
Wine Knot‘s dinner special includes a glass of wine (of course!) and a dessert they call “Peanut Butter Explosion.”
Shopping specials: Sandy’s Popper is offering 15% off in-store purchases of regular ice cream and popcorn items from Feb. 1-9. To get the discount, show a proof of purchase from a participating restaurant during Restaurant Week.
New this year: The Lettering Machine is offering 2020 Kenosha Restaurant Week shirts. These limited-edition T-shirts include the names of all 42 participating venues and come in a variety of styles and color combinations. To order one, visit the Lettering Machine in downtown Kenosha, 725 50th St., or call 262-652-4177.
For more information, including how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.