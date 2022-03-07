Kenosha Symphony performing 'Jazzy American Moods'

What: Kenosha Symphony Orchestra's "Jazzy American Moods" concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Reuther Central High School in Downtown Kenosha, 913 57th St.

Details: The concert will feature "an evening of 20th century jazzy American music, including works of Leonard Bernstein, Morton Gould and Aaron Copland. Winston Choi is the featured soloist on George Gershwin's 'Piano Concerto in F major.'"

Tickets: General admission tickets are $30 at kenoshasymphony.org and will be available at the door.

Note: Masks are recommended.

KENOSHA — Are you in the mood for some jazz standards?

The Kenosha Symphony is.

The group's concert Saturday night has the theme "Jazzy American Moods," with featured pieces by Leonard Bernstein ("Overture to Candide") and George Gershwin. Winston Choi is the soloist on Gershwin’s jazzy, bluesy "Piano Concerto in F Major."

Also on the program are Morton Gould’s "American Salute" and Aaron Copland’s fan favorite "Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes."

"The Kenosha Symphony is excited to present this program, which blends traditional Americana soundscapes with jazzy city flavor," said Emily Sobacki, the operations manager for the Kenosha Symphony Association.

"We will open the program with the boisterous 'Overture to Candide.' Winston Choi will then grace the stage as the soloist for the sweeping and rhythmic Gershwin 'Piano Concerto in F.'"

Copland's piece, she said, "offers contrasts of power and tenderness. The program encompasses many moods and highlights favorite works of American composers."

Acknowledging the symphony has had to "be adaptable this season in learning to work within COVID protocols," Sobacki said the symphony has "taken note of the changing situation and made adjustments to offer a comfortable and safe environment for our patrons."

The group's December holiday concert, she added, "was well-attended, and we look forward to seeing our audience again at this upcoming March 12 concert."

Piano soloist

Choi is an associate professor of piano and heads the Piano Program at Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts.

His professional career was launched when he was named Laureate of the 2003 Honens Piano Competition and winner of France’s Concours International de Piano 20e siècle d’Orléans in 2002.

Choi maintains an active international performing schedule, appearing with orchestras including the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Orchestra Iowa, the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra, the Peninsula Music Festival Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra.

Known for what music critics call "his colorful approach to programming and insightful commentary from the stage," Choi has recently appeared in recital at the National Arts Centre of Canada, the Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, New York’s Carnegie-Weill Recital Hall and Merkin Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.

He also performs extensively in France and throughout his native Canada.

As a chamber musician, Choi has performed with the Aeolus, Avalon, Philomusica and Spektral string quartets He also tours regularly with the Civitas Ensemble and as a part of Duo Diorama, with his wife, violinist MingHuan Xu. As Duo Diorama, they are artistic directors of the Unity Chamber Music Series held at the Unity Temple in Oak Park, Ill.

As a champion of contemporary music, Choi has premiered and commissioned more than 100 works by young composers as well as established masters. He is also a composer himself.

A frequent performer on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's MusicNOW Series, Choi has also performed with Contempo and the Fulcrum Point New Music Project.

Choi obtained his bachelor and master degrees in music from Indiana University and his doctorate from Northwestern University.

He has been a guest professor at Indiana University and also currently teaches at the Academy of the Music Institute of Chicago as well as the New Music School in Chicago.

