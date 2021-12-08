Kenosha Symphony playing holiday concert

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra — which returned to the auditorium at Reuther Central High School in October for its first full-scale indoor concert since before COVID-19 — presents a holiday concert Saturday afternoon.

The concert is also in the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center inside Reuther, 913 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11.

"Our annual holiday concert continues our tradition of bringing holiday cheer and goodwill to the Kenosha community," said Lauren Moldenhauer, the symphony’s office manager. "This concert features Christmas staples such as selections from Tchaikovsky's 'Nutcracker,' popular Christmas songs including those arranged by Mannheim Steamroller, as well as the ever-present 'Christmas Festival' and 'Sleigh Ride.'"

She reminds audience member to "bring your singing voice for John Finnegan's 'Christmas Singalong,'" a tradition at the symphony's holiday programs.

Program highlights include:

"A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson

"Trepak" from "The Nutcracker Suite" by Peter Tchaikovsky

"Christmas Singalong" by John Finnegan

The music of Chip Davis, made popular by Mannheim Steamroller

Music from the animated film "Frozen"

"The October concert was beautiful and moving," said Emily Sobacki, the the symphony’s operations manager. "The audience commented that they were thrilled to be back listening to live music again. The musicians were ecstatic to be playing music together, and you could feel the enthusiasm in their performance.

"We are looking forward to presenting our holiday concert and are doing everything we can to make a safe environment for our audience," she added.

Providing that safe environment means all musicians and audience members will be required to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry into the concert. Alternatively, a negative COVID test done within 72 hours before the concert is also acceptable.

Note: Audience members must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are $30 (general admission seating) and are available in advance online at kenoshasymphony.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, call the Kenosha Symphony office at 262-220-7526.

