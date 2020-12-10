Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing "A Christmas Story"

As we head into the holiday season, we’re looking forward to decorating trees, wrapping gifts and putting up colorful decorations.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Lakeside Players show
In a year when so many events have gone online only, Kenosha’s Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing an in-person holiday show.
“A Christmas Story” opens Friday at the Rhode Center for the Arts for a two-weekend run.
Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. Their consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”
All the elements from the beloved 1983 motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental, exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a frozen pole; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; and Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg.
Here are the details:
What: “A Christmas Story”
Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (Dec. 11-12 and 18-19) and 2 p.m. Sundays (Dec. 13 and 20)
Details: The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing the stage version of humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s. The story of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas was adapted for a 1983 movie that has become a holiday favorite.
Tickets: Call 262-657-7529 or email info@rhodecenter.org.
More information: www.rhodecenter.org
COVID-19 guidelines: Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the theater, and capacity is limited.
Re:Vision Gallery open house
The Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road, is hosting a holiday open house from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 12).
Gallery founder Marjorie Meyer said visitors “can roast some marshmallows and make s’mores outdoors and then come warm yourself indoors with hot cider, wine and other sweet treats. This will be a chance to visit with The Skrauss, our resident artist, and to meet Josie Rodriguez, our newest artist. Josie will be demonstrating her caricature art and gift items as well as showcasing her new business, Rockit Optical. For those interested in holiday shopping we will have special sales on all holiday gifts.”
The gallery has sales on holiday gifts. “Masks and sanitizer will be available at each entrance,” Meyer said, “and since we’re using an open house format, we will be able to keep crowd size down for your safely. Children are welcome to attend with parents or other adults.” Check the gallery’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/revisiongallery) for more information.
Artistree at Lemon Street
Through Dec. 24, the annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale is at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road. Each year, between member artists have their artwork for sale at this event. For more information, call 262-605-4745. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Ice fest in Burlington
The Burlington Ice Festival — which doubles as the 2020 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship — starts at 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 12 in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.
Burlington has hosted an ice festival since 2016.
More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout Wehmhoff Square Park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand.
The ice carvers use hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice “into an array of giant masterpieces,” according to festival organizers. Admission is free. All carving will be complete by 4 p.m. COVID-19 changes: Safety guidelines include having the ice carving competition only, a one-way route around the park, sanitation stations and CDC guideline signage throughout the park.
Breakfast with Santa
The new Apis Restaurant in Downtown Kenosha is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday (Dec. 12).
The meal includes house-made bacon, pancakes, eggs, herbed maple potatoes, fruit, juice, coffee and a mimosa (for adults).
Breakfast with Santa takes place on the Mezzanine Floor, with tables spaced out for social distancing. Note: Due to COVID-19 guidelines, any party looking to book a table for more than six people should contact The Apis at reservations@attheapis.com.
After breakfast, guests will be escorted into the Apis Hotel lobby to spend time with Santa. When visiting Santa, all guests will be required to wear a mask and stand 6 feet from the man in the big red suit. However, each family will have a few private moments with Santa to make sure every child’s wish is heard. For more information, log on at party.attheapis.com or email Special Events Coordinator Alex Bielski, at alex@greaseandhoney.com.
Kris Kringle Tour
Racine’s third annual Kris Kringle Tour is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 12).
This is a free event celebrates Racine’s legacy as “the kringle capital of the world” with samples of kringles offered at more than 20 Downtown Racine locations.
“The Kris Kringle Tour is the perfect way to spend a day with family and friends, all while supporting our small businesses,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the nonprofit Downtown Racine Corporation.
Kris Kringle maps are available at racinedowntown.com, on the Downtown Racine Facebook page (@racinedowntown) and can be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St.
Downtown Racine visitors can also vote in the Holiday Window Decorating Competition. Voting will take place in-store or on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. The contest ends on Dec. 20. Note: Metered parking will be free all day on Dec. 12 for the kringle tour. Parking times will be enforced to ensure the turnover of spaces. Excludes all ramps with gates and Lakefront Lot.
Cocoa Cream Puffs
The Wisconsin State Fair — which hosted Cream Puff Drive-Thru events earlier this year in Kenosha and other spots — is back with a holiday-themed Drive-Thru.
This time, the fair offers Cocoa Cream Puffs, along with Peppermint Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Drivers can pick up the holiday treats at State Fair Park in West Allis.
The Cocoa Cream Puff Drive-Thru is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Dec. 11-12) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 13). The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. Three-packs of brownies are $14 and three-packs of cookies are $11. Note: Only the new cocoa flavor will be available.
Pre-orders are highly encouraged (remember, the three-packs sold out in 10 minutes in Kenosha). You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com. There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed.
The state fair’s website (WiStateFair.com) also offers “WonderFair” gifts, including Wisconsin State Fair tickets-and-cream-puff bundles, a cream puff scented candle and a collectible ornament benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.
The 2020 State Fair was canceled; the 2021 fair is slated to run Aug. 5-15.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!