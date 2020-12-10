Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing "A Christmas Story"

The gallery has sales on holiday gifts. “Masks and sanitizer will be available at each entrance,” Meyer said, “and since we’re using an open house format, we will be able to keep crowd size down for your safely. Children are welcome to attend with parents or other adults.” Check the gallery’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/revisiongallery) for more information.

Artistree at Lemon Street

Through Dec. 24, the annual Artistree Giftable Art Show & Sale is at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road. Each year, between member artists have their artwork for sale at this event. For more information, call 262-605-4745. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Ice fest in Burlington

The Burlington Ice Festival — which doubles as the 2020 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship — starts at 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 12 in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.

Burlington has hosted an ice festival since 2016.