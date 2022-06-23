Kenosha's PB&J concerts start July 7

KENOSHA- On July 7, Lil’Ed and the Blues Imperials opens the 20th season of the Peanut
Butter and Jam concert series, presented by the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine.
The exciting performance will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street
and Sixth Avenue. The free public concerts take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6
p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday July 7- August 25. At the afternoon show, get a sneak preview
when select members of the band perform an acoustic show. The full bands takes the stage
for the evening shows.
The 2022 season
July 7: Lil’Ed and the Blues Imperials. A multiple Blues Music Award winner, he has played
every major blues festival worldwide.
July 14: Libido Funk Circus. LFC’s origin dates back to 1966 when a group of guys from
Chicago decided to throw a disco party for their closest friends.
July 21: Classical Blast. Formed in 2012, they have continued to explore and combine
musical genre to create a new and exciting sound.
July 28: South of Disorder. The band is dedicated to the music and laid back lifestyle of
Bubba himself, with a lively, colorful and energetic show.
Aug. 4: Scott Duboise & the 101 Ranch. This is the next generation of country music.
Aug. 11: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers. Their music reaches everyone and is for
everyone.
Aug. 18: Jonny Lyons & the Pride. Jonathan put together his dream five-piece show band and
have been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.
Aug. 25: 7th Heaven. This band opened for Bon Jovi at Soldier Field and is listed at the Rock
‘n Roll Hall of Fame.