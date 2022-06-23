Kenosha's Twilight Jazz concerts start June 28 at Anderson Arts Center

Twilight Jazz returns to the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., for another season of free outdoor performances on Kenosha's lakefront.

The 2022 season starts June 28 and continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 23.

This year's lineup features:

June 28: John Crawford Band

July 12: Ivy Ford Band

July 26: Street Jaxson Band

Aug. 9: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 23: Dave Sturino & Friends

For 19 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase as well as a different food truck each night. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.

